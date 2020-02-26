BJP leaders threaten to kill anti-CAA protesters

Bengaluru: The confrontation between anti and pro-CAA protesters in Karnataka has intensified with two BJP state leaders on Tuesday threatening to kill freedom fighter and Gandhian, H.S. Doreswamy and CPI leader Kanhaiah Kumar for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Former Union minister and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, known for his controversial statements in the past, made a scathing attack on Doreswamy and termed him a ‘Pakistan agent’.

He also expressed the wish that Doreswamy should better die for opposing the implementation of CAA.

Even at 101, Doreswamy has been raising his voice against the anti-people policies of both the state government and the Centre. He was often critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government but leaders cutting across party lines including BJP leaders had taken his suggestions and advice in the past. Till date, no leader had dared to criticize or condemn Doreswamy but now Yatnal’s scathing remarks are sure to embarrass the BJP.

Yatnal made the shocking statement at a pro- CAA protest rally in Vijayapura district on Tuesday. “People like Doreswamy and others are giving pro-Pakistan statement, he is an agent of Pakistan. Such people do not deserve to live in the country and they better die soon,” Yatnal remarked.

In another incident, former BJP MLC, Narayana S. Bandge, threatened to kill CPI leader and former student union leader of JNU Kanhaiya Kumar.

Attending a pro-CAA protest at Bagalkote here on Tuesday, Bandge said, “there is no place for anti-nationals in the country. Police have not taken any action against those who support Pakistan. If I had an AK-47 rifle, I would have finished Kumar, such anti-nationals should be killed”, Bandge remarked at the protest.

During both incidents, police remained mute spectators and did not do anything to stop these two BJP leaders from giving scathing remarks.