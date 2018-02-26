search on deccanchronicle.com
Women must in all walks of life: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 26, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 12:58 am IST
The Prime Minister said a woman’s power today underlined inner fortitude and self-confidence, which made her self-reliant.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the popular great banyan tree at Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Ensuring the participation of women in all fields of life is every Indian’s fundamental duty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and noted that the dream of a New India envisages women who are strong, empowered and equal partners in development. Addressing his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast, the Prime Minister said a woman’s power today underlined inner fortitude and self-confidence, which made her self-reliant.

“Not only has she herself advanced but has carried forward the country and society to newer heights... Today the country is moving forward from the path of women development to women-led development,” he said. Mr Modi said it was “our fundamental duty” to ensure the participation of women in every field of life, be it social or economic. Referring to International Women’s Day observed every year on March 8, he recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda, who had said the idea of “perfect womanhood” was “perfect independence”.

 

“We are part of a tradition where men were identified because of women. Yashoda-Nandan, Kaushalya-Nandan, Gandhari-Putra, these were identities of a son...,” he said. As India observes National Science Day on February 28, the PM also stressed the importance of the “relentless quest” for truth. Mr Modi also referred to the newly-launched ‘Gobar Dhan’ scheme where rural waste would be converted to clean energy through biogas under the government’s Swachch Bharat campaign.

Tags: narendra modi, women empowerment


