search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

People didn’t make you PM only to give speeches, walk the talk: Rahul tells Modi

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Rahul also accused Narendra Modi of favouring 'super rich' and questioned why he had still not appointed a Lokpal to fight corruption.
During a rally in Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Gandhi also quizzed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'silence' on issues such as the PNB fraud. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
 During a rally in Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Gandhi also quizzed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'silence' on issues such as the PNB fraud. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Ramadurga (Belgaum): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favouring the "super rich" and questioned why he had still not appointed a Lokpal to fight corruption.

Gandhi, who has been targeting Modi in all public rallies in poll-bound Karnataka, also quizzed Modi over his "silence" on issues such as the Punjab National Bank fraud.

 

"In Gujarat, Modi ji did not implement Lokayukta. It has been four years since he became prime minister... He did not implement Lokpal even in Delhi," he said.

The Congress president said Modi, who had described himself as the country's "chowkidar" (watchman), was silent on the fraud and the alleged increase in the turnover of a company owned by BJP president Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah.

"The country's chowkidar comes to Karnataka and speaks about corruption with his chief minister (former chief minister Yeddyurappa) who had been to jail on one side and on the other side four ministers who also went to jail during the BJP rule," he said, addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Ramadurga.

"Nudidante nade" (practise what you preach)," he urged Modi, quoting 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara from Karnataka.

Gandhi, who is on the second leg of his three-day tour of the northern parts of Karnataka, said, "Modiji... nudidante nade. The country has not made you prime minister just to give speeches."

Gandhi said diamantaire Nirav Modi had taken away crores of rupees "belonging to" India's poor.

"Nirav Modi took away Rs 22,000 crore belonging to India's farmers, labourers and the poor, but our chowkidar does not utter a word," he said.

In his first remarks on the Rs 11,400-crore fraud in India's second-biggest PSU bank, Prime Minister Modi had on Friday warned of strict action against those involved in financial irregularities and said the loot of public money would not be tolerated.

Attacking the prime minister on GST, which the Congress president has been calling "Gabbar Singh Tax", Gandhi said whatever was in the common man's pocket had been taken away, lakhs of businesses shut and lakhs of people had suffered losses.

"But one person runs a magical new business... Amit Shah's son Jay Shah within three months converts Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore, but the chowkidar does not utter a word," he alleged.

The BJP chief has rejected allegations of corruption against his son, who has filed a criminal defamation suit against a news portal which claimed his business fortunes had zoomed after the BJP came to power in 2014.

Hitting out at the prime minister over issues such as employment generation and for not announcing loan waivers for farmers, Gandhi said, "Modi ji... learn a bit from (Karnataka Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah."

"Whatever you do, you do it for people like Nirav Modi. You give thousands of crores money to super rich people in the country; while in Karnataka we give seven kg rice at free of cost to the poor," he said.

Alleging that money power, marketing, television and the media were on the side of the BJP, Gandhi said despite all these, the Congress would win the Assembly polls in Karnataka because the party had the "strength of the poor and weaker sections".

"Whether they like it or not, Siddaramaiah and I, along with the Congress party, will work for weaker sections, the poor. We will take every one together for the progress of Karnataka," he said.

Karnataka Assembly polls are expected to be held in April/May.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, karnataka assembly polls, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Belgaum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sridevi's death: Twitter abuzz with theories about tragedy

Heart attack or accidental drowning? (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

9 features that makes the Samsung Galaxy S9 stand out

Samsung says both devices offer a smartphone experience that’s personalised in ways that enhance users’ connected lives and designed to reimagine the way that we communicate, share and experience the world around us.
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled: Nicer camera, static design, higher price

Photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barcelona, Spain, and will be available March 16. Advance orders begin this Friday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled with dual aperture camera.
 

Sridevi’s death: Here are few facts about sudden cardiac arrest you must know

About 65 per cent of out of hospital cardiac arrests occur at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi mask, Yogi turban lure buyers in Uttar Pradesh this Holi

Masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the kind of turbans worn by the leaders are luring buyers at Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI) 

Chief secy assault: Delhi court asks police to prove tampering with CCTV footage

Delhi Police had on Friday visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and seized a hard disk of the CCTV camera system installed to probe the case of alleged assault of the Chief Secretary by AAP MLAs. (Photo: PTI)

Manohar Parrikar ‘fine and stable’, says Goa health minister

Goa Chief Minister was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Feb 22, a week after he was admitted there and treated for a pancreatic ailment.. (Photo: File)

4 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand

On February 18, more than 20 Naxals were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

People who don't chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are Pakistanis: UP BJP lawmaker

Speaking at a public event in Ballia on February 25, the Bairia MLA said, 'People who object to utter Bharat Mata ki Jai are Pakistanis.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham