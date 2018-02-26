search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul Gandhi approves party panel for Karnataka poll

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 26, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 1:22 am IST
The JDS, which has allied with Mayawati-led BSP, another major player in the state.
 Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday announced a 43-member state State Election Committee for Karnataka, which is scheduled to go to polls around April-May.  The committee announced by party president Rahul Gandhi would be headed by the party’s state unit chief G. Parameshwara.  Besides Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, the All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal, secretaries in-charge of the state and all MPs would be part of the SEC. 

Members who are part of the committee include senior party leaders from the state, Mallikarjun Kharge, D.K. Shivakumar, Dinesh Gundurao, S.R. Patil, Veerappa Moily, B K Hariprasad, Oscar Fernandes and Margaret Alva, party general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said in a statement.  Karnataka is is slated to go to polls in the next few months as the tenure of the 224-member current Assembly ends on May 28.

 

The BJP is working hard to oust incumbent Congress and has declared that it would contest state Assembly polls under the charge of former chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa. The JDS, which has allied with Mayawati-led BSP, another major player in the state.

