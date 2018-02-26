search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

If BJP wins Meghalaya, Muslim houses will be checked for 'meat': Ghulam Nabi Azad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Feb 26, 2018, 11:43 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 11:43 am IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the BJP follow the dictate of their mentor RSS which has the agenda of controlling the Christian states.
Azad, while addressing a public rally in the state, said, 'BJP is following same strategy in both----Kashmir and Northeastern states. They want to propagate Hindutva in Meghalaya as well.' (Photo: PTI)
 Azad, while addressing a public rally in the state, said, 'BJP is following same strategy in both----Kashmir and Northeastern states. They want to propagate Hindutva in Meghalaya as well.' (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: The ruling Congress party is leaving no stone unturned to defeat the anti-incumbency in the frontier state of Meghalaya by launching a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accusing him of pursuing the agenda of “Hindutva”.

A day after releasing the manifesto of the party committing at least one job to each family, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special interest in North Eastern Region was aimed at strengthening Rashtriya Swayamseak Sangh (RSS) base in the Christian dominated area.

 

Azad, while addressing a public rally in the state, said, “BJP is following same strategy in both----Kashmir and Northeastern states. They want to propagate Hindutva in Meghalaya as well.”

Pointing out that the BJP is anti-Christian, Azad said that they follow the dictate of their mentor RSS which has the agenda of controlling the Christian states.

Questioning the secular credential of NDA government, the veteran Congress leader said, “In Uttar Pradesh, fridges in Muslim households were checked whether it had meat of different type which they don’t like same thing is going to happen here in Meghalaya if they somehow manage to come into power.”

Azad who was addressing the public rally in Rilbong in South Shillong constituency -one of the five general seats in Meghalaya where a direct contest is between BJP and Congress, said that Congress has always been in the forefront of preserving the unique tribal identity of the Northeastern states.

Facing a strong anti-incumbency of eight years in the state, the ruling Congress party in its manifesto has pledged to create three lakh new jobs, and assured to provide one job to every household. The party has also committed to set up a transparent and effective public delivery system and if voted to power it would enhance health care facilities and education.

The party also proposed that it would provide a lump sum amount of Rs 15000 as a wedding assistance to orphaned girl child.

 “We will set a new benchmark of transparent and effective public delivery system which will ensure that the governance is pro people,” the Congress party pledged in its manifesto, which was released by Congress General Secretary CP Joshi along with the state office bearers at Shillong.

Proposing to set up an exclusive market for women at Shillong, Tura and Jowai, where the retailers would be women only, the Congress party in its manifesto said, “No outlaw will be allowed to disturb the peace of the state. We will have ‘zero tolerance; to any desperate act of militancy.”

Tags: ghulam nabi azad, meghalaya polls, rss bjp, hindutva, narendra modi
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sridevi's death: Twitter abuzz with theories about tragedy

Heart attack or accidental drowning? (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

9 features that makes the Samsung Galaxy S9 stand out

Samsung says both devices offer a smartphone experience that’s personalised in ways that enhance users’ connected lives and designed to reimagine the way that we communicate, share and experience the world around us.
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled: Nicer camera, static design, higher price

Photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barcelona, Spain, and will be available March 16. Advance orders begin this Friday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled with dual aperture camera.
 

Sridevi’s death: Here are few facts about sudden cardiac arrest you must know

About 65 per cent of out of hospital cardiac arrests occur at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former Cabinet secretary T S R Subramanian dies at 79

Former Cabinet secretary T S R Subramanian's cremation will take place at the Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi at 5.30 pm, the association said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

In another bank fraud, Punjab CM's son-in-law among 13 named by CBI

CBi has registered a case against top officials of Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, including its Deputy General Manager Gurpal Singh, who is the son-in-law of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, CMD, CFO, CEO and directors, and unknown bank officials. (Photo: www.simbhaolisugars.com)

Lucknow: WhatsApp group members receive invite to join LeT

The complaint was registered after a youth reached to police and informed them about this invitation on the messaging platform. (Photo: File)

No matter the movie genre, no matter the director, Sridevi always excelled

It didn’t matter to Sridevi what people perceived her as, what mattered to her was how her audience received her as an actor. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri student of AIIMS Bhubaneswar missing, probe into 'disappearance' underway

According to Commissioner of Police YB Khurania, the youth's last known location was somewhere in Howrah in West Bengal. (Photo: AIIMS Bhubaneswar official website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham