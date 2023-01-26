  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2023 TS IPS officers set ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS IPS officers set for major reshuffle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 26, 2023, 2:00 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2023, 2:00 am IST
Sources said that 70-80 IPS officers are likely to be transferred among law and order, Intelligence, Traffic, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and districts, including 40 officers who are currently awaiting postings to different places. *Representational Image/File)
Hyderabad: The state government is likely to reshuffle IPS officers across the state in view of the upcoming state Assembly elections later this year.

Sources said that 70-80 IPS officers are likely to be transferred among law and order, Intelligence, Traffic, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and districts, including 40 officers who are currently awaiting postings to different places.

The government deliberated on the transfers with senior police officers on Wednesday, but orders were yet to be released till late at night.

Tags: telangana police, ips officers reshuffle
Location: India, Telangana


