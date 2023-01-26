TS IPS officers set for major reshuffle

Sources said that 70-80 IPS officers are likely to be transferred among law and order, Intelligence, Traffic, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and districts, including 40 officers who are currently awaiting postings to different places. *Representational Image/File)

Hyderabad: The state government is likely to reshuffle IPS officers across the state in view of the upcoming state Assembly elections later this year.

Sources said that 70-80 IPS officers are likely to be transferred among law and order, Intelligence, Traffic, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and districts, including 40 officers who are currently awaiting postings to different places.

The government deliberated on the transfers with senior police officers on Wednesday, but orders were yet to be released till late at night.