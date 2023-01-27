Chief of Eastern Naval Command hails Constitution at R-Day Parade

Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta during the 74th Republic Day parade celebrations in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday. (Photo: @IN_HQENC)

Visakhapatnam: Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, has praised the architects of Indian Constitution, saying that they not only laid down fundamental rights but also enshrined in it the fundamental duties of every citizen for ensuring equality, justice and freedom for all.

The Vice-Admiral was addressing the 74th Republic Day parade in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. He reviewed a ceremonial parade comprising a 50-member Guard of Honour and 18 marching platoons at the parade grounds.

The personnel on parade were drawn from all ships, submarines, air squadrons, and naval establishments apart from the DSC personnel and the Sea Cadet Corps of the ENC.

Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, ENC, was the conducting officer of the parade with the flag officers, commanding officers, naval personnel and their families, including veterans and schoolchildren in attendance.

The event was also witnessed by the veteran sailors of the 1973 batch visiting INS Circars for their golden jubilee.

The commander-in-chief complimented the smart turnout for the excellent parade. He extended his Republic Day greetings to all naval personnel, defence civilians, veterans and their families and congratulated the award-winners for their devotion to duty. The ceremony concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.