Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2022 Rather than Omicron, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rather than Omicron, comorbidities, age causing ICU admissions, deaths: Health Expert

ANI
Published Jan 26, 2022, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2022, 2:39 pm IST
The current figures of new COVID-19 cases stand at 2,85,914 with 665 deaths and 2,99,073 recoveries in the last 24 hours
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a governement hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)
  A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a governement hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Although COVID-19 cases are showing a downward trend in the big cities, the ICU admissions and deaths are being driven by patients with comorbidities, people who are immunocompromised, and the aged.

The current figures of new COVID-19 cases stand at 2,85,914 with 665 deaths and 2,99,073 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate dipped to 15.52 per cent yesterday, however it rose to 16.16 per cent in the last 24 hours.

 

Speaking to ANI, Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospital said, "It is comorbidity which is causing ICU admissions. Even before COVID-19, people with comorbidities, extreme age require ICU admission quite a few times with any of the infections. Rather than Omicron causing ICU admissions, it is the comorbidities, because superimposed infection which happens to be Omicron is causing the ICU admission."

"When numbers are high, deaths actually follow them. Cases have started coming down in metropolitans but people actually die a couple of weeks down the line. They become more serious and come up with more complications and start dying. Thus, the discrepancy occurs that when peak has already been seen and cases are reducing each day (especially in Mumbai and Delhi) the deaths have slightly risen and this what happens epidemiologically," Dr Chatterjee said.

 

Although Omicron so far has shown milder symptoms with high recovery rate, but, in India with rural India having a larger population, if more people get infected, especially people with comorbidities, the immunocompromised, it might cause a burden on the health infrastructure.

In this perspective the expert observed, "With major population staying in rural India, if more and more people gets infected especially those with comorbidities, immunocompromised -- if they start getting infected in a rural setting or in a smaller city, setting the health infrastructure might come under immense pressure."

 

The latest variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa is causing a milder disease but it has 70 times more transmissibility and the percentage of positivity remains high.

Although hospitalization has so far been not required as frequently as compared to the second wave, patients with comorbidities require hospital admissions and ICU beds.

Earlier health experts had cautioned that with a large number of people living in rural India, the country is yet to see the peak.

...
Tags: omicron variant, omicron wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI Photo)

No one can do anything without JD(S) after 2023 K'taka Assembly poll: HD Kumaraswamy

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

The two doctors were surrendered to the Director of Public Health with a request to initiate disciplinary action on both of them. (Photo: Representational)

Duty doctor suspended for denying pregnant woman admission to hospital in Telangana

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Eminent personalities write to Karnataka CM over 'violence against minorities'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India slams Pak at UN; says perpetrators of 26/11 attacks continue to enjoy patronage

In recent memory, the Mumbai terror attacks epitomise the sheer scale and scope of urban warfare that we had to mount against jihadi terrorists, when our police personnel had to put their lives on the line to secure the city's safety, Tirumurti said. (Representational Image)

R-Day parade: Indian Army showcases Centurion tank, PT-76 from 1971 war

Centurion was the main stay of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. (PTI Image)

Navy's tableau depicts 1946 uprising; woman officer leads marching contingent

Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra leads Republic Day parade

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra leads Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)

Padma awards to Pichai, Gen. Rawat, Neeraj, Azad

General Bipin Rawat (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->