Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2022 R-Day parade: Karnat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

R-Day parade: Karnataka's tableau depicts rich folk art, handicraft shine

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2022, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2022, 12:52 pm IST
Karnataka was the only state from southern India whose tableau was selected for the parade
Karnataka tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Karnataka tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: From skillfully made pots, carefully sculpted sandalwood miniatures to hand-woven sarees, Karnataka's rich tradition of handicraft was on grand display at the Republic Day parade here on Wednesday.

A massive Asiatic elephant sculpted out of Mysuru rosewood with ivory inlay carvings, eye-catching Bidriware, bronze statues and lacquerware toys from Channapatna were the highlight of the tableau which was based on the theme -- 'Karnataka: The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'.

 

The tableau also featured Kamaladevi Chhatopadhyay, the acclaimed freedom fighter from Karnataka, who is also hailed as the 'mother of traditional handicrafts in India'.

She is seen offering 'baagina' that includes a sandal box, peacock shaped lamp pots, banana fibre bags from Sandur among others.

Terracota, sandalwood carving and the art of ivory carving is unique to Karnataka and the state government was making special efforts to ensure that the 55,000 artisans in the state get access to markets in this digital age, officials said.

 

Karnataka was the only state from southern India whose tableau was selected for the Republic Day parade.

The tableau showcased 16 traditional handicraft products that have received the Geographical Indicator tag.

The coastal traditions of the state also find a place on the tableau in the form of Yakshagana models and bronze face masks used in 'bhootha aradhane' (devil worship).

The tableau has been designed by a team of 100 artists led by art director Shashidhar Adapa.

A minute-long special song eulogising the state's folk arts and craft has been composed by music director Praveen Rao.

 

...
Tags: 2022 republic day, republic day 2022, republic day parade
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

In recent memory, the Mumbai terror attacks epitomise the sheer scale and scope of urban warfare that we had to mount against jihadi terrorists, when our police personnel had to put their lives on the line to secure the city's safety, Tirumurti said. (Representational Image)

India slams Pak at UN; says perpetrators of 26/11 attacks continue to enjoy patronage

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)

Telangana is making rapid strides in different areas: Governor

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (PTI Photo)

Despite COVID-19, India displays tremendous resilience, capability: Kerala Guv

Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)

Navy's tableau depicts 1946 uprising; woman officer leads marching contingent



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

R-Day parade: Indian Army showcases Centurion tank, PT-76 from 1971 war

Centurion was the main stay of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. (PTI Image)

Navy's tableau depicts 1946 uprising; woman officer leads marching contingent

Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra leads Republic Day parade

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra leads Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)

Padma awards to Pichai, Gen. Rawat, Neeraj, Azad

General Bipin Rawat (ANI)

R-Day parade: India's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot part of IAF tableau

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent march during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->