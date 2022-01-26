Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2022 New districts from U ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New districts from Ugadi to help render better services: Governor Harichandan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 26, 2022, 11:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 12:21 am IST
In spite of the severe financial crisis, the government has sanctioned 27 per cent interim relief and implemented the 11th PRC
Governor BB Harichandan addressing at Republic Day celebrations at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)
VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has said the government is creating new districts from Ugadi to render better services to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

In spite of the severe financial crisis, the government has sanctioned 27 per cent interim relief and implemented the 11th PRC. “AP is the first state to increase the retirement age of government staff to 62 years,” he said.

 

The governor hoisted the National Flag at IGMC Stadium on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

Notably, the governor had mentioned the Three Capitals plan of the YSRC government in his R-day speech last year. The governor said employees are an integral part of the government and their services are vital for the implementation of various welfare schemes and public services to the people, especially those belonging to the poor, vulnerable and downtrodden sections.

“In spite of financial difficulties, the government has sanctioned an unprecedented 27 per cent IR which cost an additional burden of Rs 17,265 crore on the government. In spite of the Covid- induced economic distress, we are implementing the 11th Pay Revision Commission recommendations, which will put an additional financial burden of Rs 10, 247 crores on the  exchequer.”

 

“As part of the 11th PRC implementation, the government has given a fitment benefit of 23 per cent to the employees. In addition, ours is the only government in the entire country to increase the retirement age of government employees to 62. Gratuity has also been increased from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.”  

On 13 new districts, Harichandan said, “In line with the election manifesto promise, for the delivery of more efficient services to people and for good governance, we will be creating 13 more districts in AP on the auspicious day of Ugadi. Two districts will be exclusively for the tribal population. With this, the total number of districts in the state will go up to 26.”

 

The governor said inclusive growth is an integral part of the UN-inspired Sustainable Development Goals in our state. The implementation of related programmes and inclusive growth are one of the top priorities of the government in order to eradicate poverty through several welfare schemes. Under this, a noteworthy initiative is ‘Navaratnalu’, he said.

The government has fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto. “In an unprecedented initiative, the state government has distributed a record sum of Rs 1,67,798 crore to 9,29,15,170 beneficiaries under both Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Non-DBT during the last 32 months. Out of these, an amount of Rs 1,27,173 crore in financial assistance was directly credited to the bank accounts of 6,80,62,804 beneficiaries under DBT. The government has given assistance and assets worth Rs 40,625 crore to 2,48,52,366 beneficiaries under non-DBT,” he added.

 

...
Tags: ap governor biswabhusan harichandan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


