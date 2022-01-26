Greenfield Highway Project cannot bolster Khammam’s inclusive growth

The design of the highway, which runs 92 kilometres in Khammam district, is unlike any other national highway and will be devoid of approach roads. (Representational photo: PTI)

Khammam: The proposed greenfield highway from Khammam to Rajamahendravaram as part of an economic corridor will neither render additional benefits to farmers nor to those living in Khammam district in terms of inclusive growth due to the design of the road project.

The design of the highway, which runs 92 kilometres in Khammam district, is unlike any other national highway and will be devoid of approach roads, implying that vehicles cannot enter the road like with NHs. Vehicles can enter the road only at the toll plazas.

With railing along the highway, the straying of cattle is virtually ruled out. Lands of farmers located beside the highway will be locked on one side in the absence of approach roads. Consequently, farmers cannot get any real estate benefits nor can their lands command good prices.

Among the worst-hit will be farmers, who lost their lands for the project as they may end up having landed on either side of the project and this could adversely impact farming operations.

Even economic activity that picks up with the establishment of hotels, restaurants, shops, mechanic sheds and other stalls in areas adjoining NHs will be absent with the Greenfield highway.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has provided lands for hotels, petrol bunks and other activities on both sides of the road. It acquired additional lands at ten spots on either side in the Khammam district. Only vehicles can enter the hotels and not locals.

Kasara Rajasekhara Reddy, an advocate said, “Economic activity will be increased in any national highway project. There is no chance of inclusive growth in Khammam with the new highway because of its design”.