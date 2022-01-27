Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2022 CM to purge state of ...
CM to purge state of drugs; special anti-dope cell on anvil

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 27, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 12:12 am IST
CM directed the police officials to set up a special 'Narcotics and Organised Crime Control Cell' in the police dept. to check drug menace
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday directed the police officials to set up a special 'Narcotics and Organised Crime Control Cell' in the police department.
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday directed the police officials to set up a special 'Narcotics and Organised Crime Control Cell' in the police department. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday directed the police officials to set up a special 'Narcotics and Organised Crime Control Cell' (Counter Intelligence Cell) in the police department with about 1,000 personnel to check drug menace in the state. This special unit, under the direct control of the Director-General of Police, will carry out special operations to take strict measures to control drugs and organised crimes.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to act sternly against the use of narcotic drugs and ensure that the usage of narcotic drugs was totally eliminated from the state. The Chief Minister also decided to hold 'State Police and Excise Conference' at Pragathi Bhavan on January 28, to chalk out an action plan to eliminate the use of narcotic drugs in the state. Home minister, excise minister, Chief Secretary, DGP, DGs, all-district SPs, commissioners, DCPs and the state excise departments SPs, and other officers concerned will participate. The conference will discuss the measures to be taken and the guidelines to be followed to curtail and eliminate narcotic drug abuse by putting police and excise departments on high alert.

 

Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister held a preparatory meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday to discuss the stringent measures to be taken to control narcotic drug abuse. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand were present in the meeting apart from senior officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said those caught in narcotic drug cases should be dealt with sternly and the culprits should be punished irrespective of their socio-economic status. A special action plan should be prepared for the strict implementation of the stringent measures, he opined.

 

...
