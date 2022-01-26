Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2022 Best pay revision of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Best pay revision offered, Andhra Pradesh Governor tells employees

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2022, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2022, 2:01 pm IST
The Governor virtually sent out an appeal to the agitating employees and said the govt has given best PRC possible
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. (Photo: DC/File)
 Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. (Photo: DC/File)

Amaravati: The recent pay revision offered to the employees was the best possible as the government had to balance the welfare of poor and different sections of people, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said on Wednesday, in the backdrop of the indefinite strike call given by the state employees, teachers and pensioners over implementation of the new scales of pay.

In his address to the state after unfurling the National Flag on Republic Day here, the Governor virtually sent out an appeal to the agitating employees saying, Let nothing come between the government and its employees.

 

In spite of COVID-induced economic distress we are implementing the 11th Pay Revision Commission which is going to put an additional financial burden of Rs 10, 247 crore on the government's exchequer.

Despite the revenue deficit due to bifurcation of the state and decrease in state's own resources due to Covid pandemic, the government with dedicated commitment to the welfare of employees has given best PRC possible in the present circumstances, the Governor noted.

In addition, AP was the only government in the entire country to increase the retirement age of its employees to 62 years, he said.

 

Harichandan said employees were an integral part of the government and very vital to provide various welfare benefits and services to the public, especially those belonging to the poor, vulnerable and downtrodden sections.

The Governor's remarks in his Republic Day address assume significance as lakhs of employees have been on a warpath for the past few days demanding that the government immediately withdraw the pay revision orders, issued on January 17, as they were 'detrimental' to their interests and resulted in unprecedented cut in wages.

 

The joint committee of employees, teachers and pensioners has served a notice for launching an indefinite strike from February 7.

Earlier, the Governor was presented the ceremonial guard of honour at the state function in Vijayawada.

He also inspected Armed Reserve parade on the occasion.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman K Moshen Raju, Assembly Speaker T Seetaram, ministers, legislators, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and senior bureaucrats attended the event.

...
Tags: biswabhusan harichandan, governor biswabhusan harichandan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI Photo)

No one can do anything without JD(S) after 2023 K'taka Assembly poll: HD Kumaraswamy

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

The two doctors were surrendered to the Director of Public Health with a request to initiate disciplinary action on both of them. (Photo: Representational)

Duty doctor suspended for denying pregnant woman admission to hospital in Telangana

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Eminent personalities write to Karnataka CM over 'violence against minorities'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India slams Pak at UN; says perpetrators of 26/11 attacks continue to enjoy patronage

In recent memory, the Mumbai terror attacks epitomise the sheer scale and scope of urban warfare that we had to mount against jihadi terrorists, when our police personnel had to put their lives on the line to secure the city's safety, Tirumurti said. (Representational Image)

R-Day parade: Indian Army showcases Centurion tank, PT-76 from 1971 war

Centurion was the main stay of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. (PTI Image)

Navy's tableau depicts 1946 uprising; woman officer leads marching contingent

Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra leads Republic Day parade

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra leads Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)

Padma awards to Pichai, Gen. Rawat, Neeraj, Azad

General Bipin Rawat (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->