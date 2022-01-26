Best pay revision offered, Andhra Pradesh Governor tells employees

Amaravati: The recent pay revision offered to the employees was the best possible as the government had to balance the welfare of poor and different sections of people, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said on Wednesday, in the backdrop of the indefinite strike call given by the state employees, teachers and pensioners over implementation of the new scales of pay.

In his address to the state after unfurling the National Flag on Republic Day here, the Governor virtually sent out an appeal to the agitating employees saying, Let nothing come between the government and its employees.

In spite of COVID-induced economic distress we are implementing the 11th Pay Revision Commission which is going to put an additional financial burden of Rs 10, 247 crore on the government's exchequer.

Despite the revenue deficit due to bifurcation of the state and decrease in state's own resources due to Covid pandemic, the government with dedicated commitment to the welfare of employees has given best PRC possible in the present circumstances, the Governor noted.

In addition, AP was the only government in the entire country to increase the retirement age of its employees to 62 years, he said.

Harichandan said employees were an integral part of the government and very vital to provide various welfare benefits and services to the public, especially those belonging to the poor, vulnerable and downtrodden sections.

The Governor's remarks in his Republic Day address assume significance as lakhs of employees have been on a warpath for the past few days demanding that the government immediately withdraw the pay revision orders, issued on January 17, as they were 'detrimental' to their interests and resulted in unprecedented cut in wages.

The joint committee of employees, teachers and pensioners has served a notice for launching an indefinite strike from February 7.

Earlier, the Governor was presented the ceremonial guard of honour at the state function in Vijayawada.

He also inspected Armed Reserve parade on the occasion.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman K Moshen Raju, Assembly Speaker T Seetaram, ministers, legislators, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and senior bureaucrats attended the event.