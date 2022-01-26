AP issues draft gazette notification inviting objections to having 26 districts

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government issued a preliminary draft gazette notification to have 26 districts for the state by restructuring the existing 13 districts and creating 13 more districts on Wednesday.

It invited objections and suggestions from the people, to be sent to the concerned district collector within 30 days.

Chief secretary Sameer Sharma in his capacity as special chief secretary to government-issued separate notifications for all 26 (proposed) districts.

The state government has said that under sub-section (5) of section 3 of AP Districts (Formation) Act, 1974 (Act. No. 7 of 1974), notice is hereby given to all concerned that the government, in the interest of better administration and development of the areas concerned, proposes to form a new district/revenue division either by diminishing the areas or altering the boundaries of the district/revenue division.

It invites objections and suggestions in writing in English or Telugu.

1) The name of the proposed district is Srikakulam with headquarter at Srikakulam. Two revenue divisions are proposed including Tekkali with 14 mandals and Srikakulam with 16 mandals.

2) The name of the proposed district is Vizianagaram with the Vizianagaram revenue division having 15 mandals and newly proposed Bobbili revenue division with 11 mandals.

3) The name of the proposed district is Manyam with Parvathipuram as headquarter with proposed revenue division Palakonda has six mandals and Parvathipuram revenue division with 10 mandals.

4) The name of the proposed district is Alluri Sitharama Raju with Paderu as headquarter. The Paderu revenue division has 11 mandals and Rampachodavaram revenue division has 11 mandals.

5) The name of the proposed district is Visakhapatnam with Visakhapatnam as its headquarter. The newly proposed revenue division Bheemunipatnam has five mandals and the Visakhapatnam revenue division has five mandals.

6) The name of proposed district is Anakapalli with Anakapalli revenue division having 15 mandals and Narsipatnam revenue division with 10 mandals.

7) The name of the proposed district is Kakinada with its headquarter Kakinada and the proposed revenue division has 12 mandals and Kakinada revenue division has seven mandals.

8) The name of the proposed district is Kona Seema with Amalapuram as its headquarter. The Amalapuram revenue division has 16 mandals and the Ramachandrapuram revenue division has eight mandals.

9) The name or proposed district is East Godavari with Rajamahendravaram as its headquarter. The Rajamahendravaram revenue division has 10 mandals and Kovvur revenue division has 10 mandals.

10) The name of the proposed district is West Godavari with Bheemavaram as its headquarter. The Narasapuram revenue division has eight mandals and newly proposed revenue division of Bheemavaram has 11 mandals.

11) The name of the proposed district is Eluru with Eluru as its headquarter. The Eluru revenue division has 12 mandals, Nuzvid revenue division has six mandals and Jangareddygudem revenue division has nine mandals.

12) The name of proposed district is Krishna with Machilipatnam as its headquarter. The Machilipatnam revenue division has 11 mandals and Gudivada revenue division has 13 mandals.

13) The name of proposed district is NTR district with Vijayawada as its headquarter. The newly proposed Nandigama revenue division has seven mandals, newly proposed Tiruvuru revenue division has seven mandals and Vijayawada revenue division has six mandals.

14) The name of proposed district is Guntur with Guntur as its headquarter. The Guntur revenue division has 10 mandals and Tenali revenue division has eight mandals.

15) The name of proposed district is Bapatla with Bapatla as its headquarter. The newly proposed Bapatla revenue division has 12 mandals and newly proposed Chirala revenue division has 13 mandals.

16) The name of proposed district is Palnadu with Narasaraopeta as its headquarter. The Gurazala revenue division has 14 mandals and Narasaraopet revenue division has 14 mandals.

17) The name of proposed district is Prakasam with Ongole as its headquarter. The Markapuram revenue division has 13 mandals, Ongole revenue division has 12 mandalas and newly proposed Podili revenue division has 13 mandals.

18) The name of proposed district is SPS Nellore with Nellore as its headquarter. The Kavali revenue division has 12 mandals, Nellore revenue division has 12 mandals and Atmakur revenue division has 11 mandals.

19) The name or proposed district is Kurnool with Kurnool as its headquarter. The Kurnool revenue division has 11 mandals and Adoni revenue division has 17 mandals.

20) The name of proposed district is Nandyal with Nandyal as its headquarter. The Nandyal revenue division has nine mandals, newly proposed Dhone revenue division has eighth mandals and newly proposed Atmakur revenue division has 10 mandals.

21) The name of proposed district is Anantapuram with Ananthapuram as its headquarter. The Kalyandurgam revenue division has 12 mandals, Ananthapuramu revenue division has 14 mandals and Guntakal revenue division has eight mandals.

22) The name of proposed district is Sri Satyasai with Puttaparthy as its headquarter. The Dharmavaram revenue division has four mandals, Penukonda revenue division has 13 mandals and newly proposed Puttaparthy revenue division has 12 mandals.

23) The name of proposed district is YSR Kadapa with Kadapa as its headquarter. The Kadapa revenue division nhas 10 mandals, Jammalamadugu revenue division has 12 mandals and Badvel revenue division has 12 mandals.

24) The name of proposed district is Annamayya with Rayachoti as its headquarter. The Madanapalle revenue division has 11 mandals, Rajampeta revenue division has 11 mandals and newly proposed Rayachoti revenue division has 10 mandals.

25) The name of proposed district is Chittoor with Chittoor as its headquarter. The Chittoor revenue division has 18 mandals and newly proposed Palamaneru revenue division has 15 mandals.

26) The name of proposed district is Sri Balaji with Tirupati as its headquarter. The Gudur revenue division has 11 mandals, Tirupati revenue division has 11 mandals and Naidupeta revenue division has 13 mandals.