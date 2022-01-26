Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2022 Andhra Pradesh to ha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh to have 26 new districts soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2022, 2:00 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2022, 2:03 am IST
Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma held a video conference with district collectors to start the exercise of reorganisation of districts
News
 News

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government proposes to set up 26 new districts by reorganising the existing 13 districts for administrative convenience and to provide efficient administration.

The newly proposed 26 districts and their headquarters include: Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam-Parvathipuram, Alluri Sitarama Raju-Paderu, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema-Amalapuram, East Godavari-Rajamahendravaram, West Godavari-Bhimavaram, Eluru, Krishna-Machilipatnam, NTR district-Vijayawada, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu-Narasaraopeta, Prakasam-Ongole, SPS Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai-Puttaparthi, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya -Rayachoty, Chittoor and Sri Balaji -Tirupati.

 

Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma held a video conference with district collectors to start the exercise of reorganisation of districts while AP Cabinet also approved the proposal to carve out new districts online on Tuesday.

Chittoor district will come up in a 7,219 sq km area with 19.85 lakh population as per 2011 census. The mandals to be included in the district are Punganur, Palamaner, Kuppam, Puthalapattu (SC), Chittoor, Gangadhara Nellore (SC) and Nagari. The Visakhapatnam district will come up in 928 sq. km. area with 18.13 lakh population. The mandals include: Bhimli, Visakhapatnam North, Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam South, Gajuwaka and Pedagantyada.

 

The new Srikakulam district will come up in 4,591 sq. km. area with 21.91 lakh population. The mandals include: Ichchapuram, Palasa, Pathapatnam, Tekkali, Narasaraopeta, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam and Etcherla.

Manyam district will come up in 3,935 sq. km. area with 9.72 lakh population. The mandals include: Kurupam (ST), Palakonda (ST), Parvathipuram (SC) and Salur (ST). Alluri Sitharama Raju district will come up in 12,251 sq. km. area with 9.54 lakh population. The mandals include: Araku Valley (ST), Paderu (ST) and Rampachodavaram (ST).

 

The new Vizianagaram district will be in a 3,846 sq km area with 18.84 lakh population. The mandals include: Bobbili, Rajyam (SC), Chepurupalle, Gajapathinagaram, Vizianagaram, Nellimarla and Srungavarapukota. New East Godavari district will come up in 2,709 sq. km. area with 19.03 lakh population.

The mandals include: Rajanagaram, Gopalapuram (SC) Rajahmundry City, Rajahmundry Rural, Kovvur (SC), Anaparthy and Nidadavole. Kona Seema district will be 2,615 sq. km. area with 18.73 lakh population. The mandals include: Mandapeta, Kothapeta, Ramachandrapuram, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram (SC) and Razole (SC). Kakinada district to come up in 2,605 sq km area with 19.37 lakh population. The mandals include: Prathipadu, Jaggampeta, Tuni, Pitapuram, Peddapuram, Kakinada City and Kakinada Rural. Anakapalle district will come up in 4,412 sq km area with 18.73 lakh population. The mandals include: Madugula, Chodavaram, Pendurthi, Anakapalle, Yelamanchili, Narsipatnam and Payakaraopeta (SC). Krishna district will be 3,775 sq. km. area with 17.35 lakh population. The mandals include: Gannavaram, Penamaluru, Gudivada, Pamarru (SC), Pedana, Machilipatnam and Avanigadda. West Godavari district is 2,178 sq. km. area with 17.80 lakh population will have mandals of Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Achanta, Palacole, Undi, Bhimavaram and Narsapur. Eluru district will come up in 6,413 sq. km. area with 20.03 lakh population. The mandals include: Polavaram (ST), Chinthalapudi (SC), Nuzvid, Denduluru, Eluru (HQ) Ungutur and Kaikaluru.

 

The Palnadu district will come up in a 7,298 sq km area with 20.42 lakh population. The mandals include: Gurajala, Macherla, Pedakurapadu, Sattenapallie, Narasaraopeta, Chilakaluripet and Vinukonda. NTR district will come up in 3,316 sq. km. area with 22.18 lakh population. The mandals include: Jaggayyapeta, Tiruvuru (SC), Mylavaram, Nandigama (SC), Vijayawada Central, Vijayawada West and Vijayawada East.

Guntur district will come up in 2,443 sq km area with 20.91 lakh population. The mandals include: Tadikonda (SC), Mangalagiri, Guntur West, Guntur East, Ponnur, Prathipadu (SC) and Tenali.

 

Nandyal district will come up in 9,155 sq km area with 16.87 lakh population. The mandals include: Nandikotkur (SC), Srisailam, Nandyal, Dhoni, Banaganapalle and Allagadda.

Prakasam district will come up in 14,322 sq km area with 22.88 lakh population. The mandals include: Yerragondapalem (SC), Markapuram, Giddaluru, Kanigiri, Darsi, Santhanuthalapadu (SC), Ongole and Kondapi (SC).

Bapatla district is 3,829 sq. km. area with 15.87 lakh population will have mandals of Addanki, Parchur, Chirala, Bapatla, Vemuri (SC) and Repalle. Kurnool district is 8,507 sq. km. area with 23.66 lakh population include mandals of Mantralayam, Adoni, Alur, Yemmiganur, Pattikonda, Kudumuru (SC) and Kurnool. Sri Satya Sai district will come up in 7,771 sq. km. area with 17.22 lakh population. The mandals include: Dharmavaram, Puttaparthi, Penukonda, Hindupur, Kadiri and Madakasira (SC). SPS Nellore district will come up in 9,141 sq. km. area with 23.37 lakh population. The mandals include: Kandukur, Udayagiri, Atmakur, Kavali, Kovuru, Nellore City, Nellore Rural and Sarvepalli. Anantapur district is 11,359 sq. km. area with 23.59 lakh population will have mandals of Guntakal, Uravakonda, Tadipatri, Singanamala (SC), Anantapur, Raptadu, Rayadurg and Kalyandurg.

 

Sri Balaji district in 9,176 sq. km. area with 22.18 lakh population will include mandals of Venkatagiri, Gudur (SC), Srikalahasthi, Tirupati, Chandragiri, Satyavedu (SC) and Sullurpeta (SC). Kadapa district will come up in 10,723 sq. km. area with 19.90 lakh population. The mandals include: Jammalamadugu, Proddatur, Mydukur, Badvel (SC), Pulivendula, Kamalapuram and Kadapa (HQ). Annayamayya district will come up in 8,459 sq km area with 17.68 lakh population. The mandals include: Rajampet, Kodur (SC), Rayachoti, Thamallapalle, Pileru and Madanapalle.

 

Tags: 26 new districts in andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


