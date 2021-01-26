Latest: Telangana logs 189 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths push toll to1,592

Youth hold a Covid-19 coronavirus-themed board during the Republic Day celebrations in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad on January 26, 2021. (AFP)

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 189 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 2,93,590, while the death toll rose to 1,592 with two more fatalities, the state government said on Tuesday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 38, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts with 12 and 11 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on January 25.

The cumulative number of recovered cases stood at 2,88,926, while 3,072 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 29,449 samples were tested on January 25.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 77,11,810.

The samples tested per million population was 2,07,195, it said.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 98.41 per cent, while it was 96.9 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said.