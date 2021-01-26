Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2021 Farmers at Singhu, T ...
Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2021, 10:49 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2021, 10:49 am IST
The protesting unions has also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented
Farmers on their tractors move towards Delhi during their rally on Republic Day, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 26, 2021. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital broke police barricades on Tuesday morning to force their way into the city .

According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.

 

"But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said.

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

He said the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha's tractor parade will start as scheduled after police give farmers way. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday announced that they would hold their march on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day.

 

The protesting unions has also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.

Heavy security has been deployed in view of the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points.

Tags: sankyukt kisan morcha, tractor parade, kisan mazdoor sangharsh committee, farmers break police barricade to enter delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


