Release J&K leaders held sans charges, US diplomat asks India

US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster was among the 15 foreign envoys who had visited J&K on January 9 and 10 in a visit that was organised by the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

New Delhi: The United States on Saturday asked India to permit regular access for American diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), and “to move swiftly to release those political leaders detained without charge”.

“On J&K, I was pleased to see some incremental steps, including the partial return of Internet service in Kashmir. And the visit by our ambassador and other foreign diplomats to J&K is something that I know was extensively covered in the press. We see this as a useful step. We also continue to urge the government to permit regular access by our diplomats, and to move swiftly to release those political leaders detained without charge,”

Alice G. Wells, US' principal deputy assistant secretary of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Asian Affairs, said in an interaction with reporters in Washington.