Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2020 Mushaira fest denoun ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mushaira fest denounces CAA, NRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jan 26, 2020, 4:22 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2020, 4:22 am IST
The Khilwat ground was jam-packed with people, families and individuals.
The crowd was disciplined and they stood at their places silently, listening to the artists.
 The crowd was disciplined and they stood at their places silently, listening to the artists.

Hyderabad: The mushaira evening on Sunday against the CAA and NRC on Sunday turned out to be another successful protest. From Moti Galli Chowk till the end of the Himmatnagar Chowrasta, the place was filled with multitudes of people who came in groups and shouted slogans of patriotism. The Khilwat ground was jam-packed with people, families and individuals.

The use of poetry as a form of protest was revived on Sunday, and harked back to the time freedom fighters fought against British rule. The crowd was disciplined and they stood at their places silently, listening to the artists.

 

The internet was not working. From Lad Bazaar at Charminar, LED screens had been put up so that those who could not make it to the venue could watch the show. The sale of the Tricolour and accessories was high. Many people waved the National Flag at Khilwat ground.

Police and CRPF had been deployed on the road from Musabowli. Plainclothes policemen were also among the people. But the behaviour of the audience gave the assurance to the police that they were peaceful protesters.

Md Shareef, Sohil, Salman and group of friends, who came from Kalapatar, said, “We don’t belong to any party but we want to show our love for our country so we are here.”

The rally of poetry was so intense that no one moved from their place even as the programme was ending.

...
Tags: caa, nrc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Pentamma took the child to a nearby toddy compound.

Hyderabad: Baby found, kidnappers arrested

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Manuu students say under cop watch

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi briefly speaks to the gathering during a meeting and mushaira organised at Khilwat ground on Saturday. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Halwa, poha jibe against govt

They are running it in unhealthy and unhygienic conditions, confined them inhumanly with chains and are manhandling them with sticks without taking proper medical care and professional caretakers, while charging them from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

4 held for running illegal rehab



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PMO calls in top secretaries for consultations on coronavirus cases

An Indian man of Chinese extraction performs a lion dance wearing a mask on the first day of the Chinese lunar new year in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Worries about the coronavirus outbreak in China spread to India with authorities in several states putting people who recently returned from China under observation. (AP)

India 'requests' China to permit Indian students stuck in Wuhan to leave

A worker dispenses hand sanitizer to a shopper at the entrance of a supermarket in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, already on lockdown, banned most vehicle use downtown. (AP)

Hyderabad: E-tailers too cash in on patriotic fervour

With the Republic Day on Sunday, multiple shops are selling an array of goodies with Tricolour. (DC)

Over 10 acres in Hussainsagar FTL encroached: Activist

A satellite image showing the alleged encroachment near Kukatpally nala.

KT Rama Rao thanks people for huge TRS victory

K.T. Rama Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham