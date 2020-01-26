Mushaira fest denounces CAA, NRC

The crowd was disciplined and they stood at their places silently, listening to the artists.

Hyderabad: The mushaira evening on Sunday against the CAA and NRC on Sunday turned out to be another successful protest. From Moti Galli Chowk till the end of the Himmatnagar Chowrasta, the place was filled with multitudes of people who came in groups and shouted slogans of patriotism. The Khilwat ground was jam-packed with people, families and individuals.

The use of poetry as a form of protest was revived on Sunday, and harked back to the time freedom fighters fought against British rule. The crowd was disciplined and they stood at their places silently, listening to the artists.

The internet was not working. From Lad Bazaar at Charminar, LED screens had been put up so that those who could not make it to the venue could watch the show. The sale of the Tricolour and accessories was high. Many people waved the National Flag at Khilwat ground.

Police and CRPF had been deployed on the road from Musabowli. Plainclothes policemen were also among the people. But the behaviour of the audience gave the assurance to the police that they were peaceful protesters.

Md Shareef, Sohil, Salman and group of friends, who came from Kalapatar, said, “We don’t belong to any party but we want to show our love for our country so we are here.”

The rally of poetry was so intense that no one moved from their place even as the programme was ending.