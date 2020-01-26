KT Rama Rao thanks people for huge TRS victory

Hyderabad: TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday thanked the people for the “thumping” win for the party in the civic elections.

Mr Rama Rao, in a tweet, said, “my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Telangana for reposing faith in Sri KCR Garu’s leadership again & giving us a thumping victory in municipal elections. Winning more than 100 plus municipalities out of 120 and all 9 out of 9 municipal corporations is no mean feat (sic).”

In a statement released by the party later, Mr Rama Rao said the party’s victory is a reflection of the welfare programmes implemented by the TRS as well as the overall development the state has witnessed in the past five years. “People have been rejecting the Opposition parties in election after election. I hope that at least now these parties realise the reality,” he said.

“I profusely thank every TRS leader and worker who has worked hard for this success. I also thank our social media warriors. With no more elections for the next four years, the entire focus of the government will be on even better governance and service delivery ensuring better welfare for the people,” Mr Rama Rao added.