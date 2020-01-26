Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2020 Halwa, poha jibe aga ...
Halwa, poha jibe against govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2020, 6:20 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2020, 6:20 am IST
Crowd stays on, shouting slogans, long after anti-CAA meet ends.
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi briefly speaks to the gathering during a meeting and mushaira organised at Khilwat ground on Saturday. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)
 MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi briefly speaks to the gathering during a meeting and mushaira organised at Khilwat ground on Saturday. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Hyderabad: With permission given till 9.15 pm for the programme by the United Muslim Action Committee against CAA and NRC at Khilwat ground, the stage was empty but the people refused to go home. A few groups stayed put and shouted slogans against the CAA till 10.15 pm.

They were made to leave with a lot of difficulty. Police authorities were tactfully handling the various groups and slowly segregating and asking them to leave the place.

 

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi could not deliver his speech due to time constraints but thanked the people for attending the meeting. He asked them to go home peacefully and eat “halwa and poha,” a thinly disguised dig at finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who performed a ‘halwa ceremony’ ahead of the Union Budget and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya who doubted the nationality of some people because they ate poha.

The programme started with a qawwali by the Warsi brothers who presented the famous revolutionary poem Hum bhi dekhenge written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz, that became controversial after IIT-Kanpur started a probe against its rendition.

Poets Rahat Indori, Rahat Indori, Sampath Saral, Manzar Bhopali, Shabeena Adeeb, Iqra Khan, Afzal Mangloori, Nabia Khan Hashim Ferozabadi, Ameer Aziz and Sardar Saleem presented their poetry targeting the economic slowdown, corruption and the National Popula-tion Register. They also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vijay Mallya, the Shaheen Bagh protests, Savarkar and Dr B.R. Ambedkar. They criticised Mr Modi's self-proclamation of being a fakir and for snatching the dreams of Indians.

Mr Hamid Mohammed Khan said, “we forced the British to leave India. It was our mistake that we could not send those who supported them along with the British.” He welcomed Chief Minister K. Chandrase-khar Rao's announcement of passing a resolution in the Assembly against the CAA. He asked the Chief Minister to allow the people to protest against the CAA-NPR-NRC.

Poets criticised the NDA government for creating rifts among the people.

The verses got the youth excited who raised slogans to free India of fascist forces.

...
