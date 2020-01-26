Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2020 Citizen groups: &lsq ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Citizen groups: ‘Why are we hugging this man? He wasn’t all sugar to us.’

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 26, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2020, 12:29 pm IST
Invitation to the Brazilian president was opposed by citizen groups for his tough stance against Indian sugar at the WTO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro after their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.(PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro after their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.(PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Brazilian president Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Sunday joined a select group of world leaders to grace India's Republic Day celebrations in the past few decades. Bolsonaro, as the chief guest at the 71st Republic Day celebrations, watched the colourful parade of India’s military prowess and cultural diversity along Rajpath with president Ram Nath Kovind, prime minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders.

This is the third time that a Brazilian president has been the chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebration. The last time was in 2004 when Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended the parade.

 

Bolsonaro held talks with prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday after which India and Brazil signed 15 agreements to ramp up cooperation in a wide range of areas, including oil and gas.

This is the first visit of by Bolsonaro to India after he assumed office on January 1, 2019.

The invitation to Bolsonaro drew criticism from certain quarters that a "controversial" figure like him was chosen to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

Environment-conscious citizens were critical of the invitation to the Brazil president. “Bolsonaro is responsible for the forest fires in Amazon and attacks on indigenous people. These ecocidal crimes are occurring at a time when the world is staring in the face of a mass extinction. It just cannot get more ironic,” Sandeep Aniruddhan, a core team member, United Conservation Movement (UCM)

“His comments epitomise racism, misogyny, homophobia, religious extremism and violence. He is more or less isolated. What's more, Brazil has been trying strongarm policies at the WTO that put our farmers at a disadvantage. What is such a person doing on our soil, as no less than a chief guest of the most important national annual event? This is a national shame,” he said.

In December, UCM had started an online petition and Twitter campaign, #NoBolsonaro #BoycottWTO #QuitWTO.

The petition pointed out that Bolsonaro led a campaign against India at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) claiming that India was providing support to sugarcane farmers beyond the permissible limits under WTO regulations. 

“Brazil challenged the minimum support price for sugarcane set by the Indian government called FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price), which prevents sugarcane farmers from being exploited and helps them receive a fair price from sugar mills. Brazil has been brazenly trying to interfere in the Indian internal policy and trying to dictate what we must pay our farmers. Brazil's policies will lead to more corn seeds and soybean oil, grown using GM seeds, being exported from Brazil to India,” the petition read.

Asked about the issue, the secretary (east) in the Ministry of External Affairs Vijay Thakur Singh said last week that Bolsonaro is a democratically elected leader of country that is an emerging power in the region and one with which India has strong and substantive relations.

...
Tags: jair bolsonaro, brazil president, r, india brazil


Latest From Nation

Serving and retired Army men from Matallai village in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka during the recent Army Day celebrations held in the village.

In this village of soldiers, 'serving the nation is like serving god'

Two women participate in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens on January 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bihar villagers mistake researchers for NRC staff, drag them to police station

The Madhya Pradesh Police contingent marches during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Congress leaders come to blows ahead of R Day function in Madhya Pradesh

Assam police personnel get ready to participate in the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Despite four low-intensity blasts by suspected militants, the celebrations took place unhindered. (AP Photo)

ULFA (I) claims responsibility for four blasts in Assam on Republic Day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PMO calls in top secretaries for consultations on coronavirus cases

An Indian man of Chinese extraction performs a lion dance wearing a mask on the first day of the Chinese lunar new year in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Worries about the coronavirus outbreak in China spread to India with authorities in several states putting people who recently returned from China under observation. (AP)

India 'requests' China to permit Indian students stuck in Wuhan to leave

A worker dispenses hand sanitizer to a shopper at the entrance of a supermarket in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, already on lockdown, banned most vehicle use downtown. (AP)

Hyderabad: E-tailers too cash in on patriotic fervour

With the Republic Day on Sunday, multiple shops are selling an array of goodies with Tricolour. (DC)

Over 10 acres in Hussainsagar FTL encroached: Activist

A satellite image showing the alleged encroachment near Kukatpally nala.

Halwa, poha jibe against govt

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi briefly speaks to the gathering during a meeting and mushaira organised at Khilwat ground on Saturday. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham