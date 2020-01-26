Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2020 4,500 return from Ch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

4,500 return from China, 2,000 stuck

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jan 26, 2020, 4:02 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2020, 4:02 am IST
300 students from Telugu states return.
So far, no Indian student who has returned has reported any symptoms of coronavirus, authorities clarified. (Photo: AP)
 So far, no Indian student who has returned has reported any symptoms of coronavirus, authorities clarified. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: About 4,500 students have returned from China to India, though approximately 2,000 students are continuing to stay there in various medical colleges.

Around 300 students have returned to the two Telugu states. The Indian Embassy is following up with them to check if they have acquired any symptoms of coronavirus. In case there are any who have contracted the virus, they would be directed to government hospitals.

 

So far, no Indian student who has returned has reported any symptoms of coronavirus, authorities clarified.

Mr D.N. Trivedy, Indian consultant for Tianjin Medical University said: “We have been able to get 4,500 students from China after the outbreak of coronavirus was confirmed. With Beijing also closing down, students have been removed from all small cities and they are returning to India. Still, there are about 2,000 students stuck in four medical colleges of China. The Medical University of Wuhan, Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Jining Medical University and Jilin Medical College are the ones from where our students have not been able to move out due to the lockdown.”

These medical colleges have asked their students to opt for physical examination in medical camps set up in their hospitals. Students have been instructed not to move out from the campus. Food is being arranged for them in their dormitories.

A senior official from Delhi, on condition of anonymity, said, “Those students who continue to remain in universities of China cannot be brought back till the virus is contained.

The Indian Embassy is in touch with the universities. They are doing everything for the safety of these students.

...
Tags: coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Pentamma took the child to a nearby toddy compound.

Hyderabad: Baby found, kidnappers arrested

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Manuu students say under cop watch

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi briefly speaks to the gathering during a meeting and mushaira organised at Khilwat ground on Saturday. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Halwa, poha jibe against govt

They are running it in unhealthy and unhygienic conditions, confined them inhumanly with chains and are manhandling them with sticks without taking proper medical care and professional caretakers, while charging them from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

4 held for running illegal rehab



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PMO calls in top secretaries for consultations on coronavirus cases

An Indian man of Chinese extraction performs a lion dance wearing a mask on the first day of the Chinese lunar new year in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Worries about the coronavirus outbreak in China spread to India with authorities in several states putting people who recently returned from China under observation. (AP)

India 'requests' China to permit Indian students stuck in Wuhan to leave

A worker dispenses hand sanitizer to a shopper at the entrance of a supermarket in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, already on lockdown, banned most vehicle use downtown. (AP)

Hyderabad: E-tailers too cash in on patriotic fervour

With the Republic Day on Sunday, multiple shops are selling an array of goodies with Tricolour. (DC)

Over 10 acres in Hussainsagar FTL encroached: Activist

A satellite image showing the alleged encroachment near Kukatpally nala.

KT Rama Rao thanks people for huge TRS victory

K.T. Rama Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham