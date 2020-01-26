4,500 return from China, 2,000 stuck

So far, no Indian student who has returned has reported any symptoms of coronavirus, authorities clarified. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: About 4,500 students have returned from China to India, though approximately 2,000 students are continuing to stay there in various medical colleges.

Around 300 students have returned to the two Telugu states. The Indian Embassy is following up with them to check if they have acquired any symptoms of coronavirus. In case there are any who have contracted the virus, they would be directed to government hospitals.

Mr D.N. Trivedy, Indian consultant for Tianjin Medical University said: “We have been able to get 4,500 students from China after the outbreak of coronavirus was confirmed. With Beijing also closing down, students have been removed from all small cities and they are returning to India. Still, there are about 2,000 students stuck in four medical colleges of China. The Medical University of Wuhan, Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Jining Medical University and Jilin Medical College are the ones from where our students have not been able to move out due to the lockdown.”

These medical colleges have asked their students to opt for physical examination in medical camps set up in their hospitals. Students have been instructed not to move out from the campus. Food is being arranged for them in their dormitories.

A senior official from Delhi, on condition of anonymity, said, “Those students who continue to remain in universities of China cannot be brought back till the virus is contained.

The Indian Embassy is in touch with the universities. They are doing everything for the safety of these students.