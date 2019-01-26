search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav guide visitors to 324-4
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Yellowish orange turban for PM Modi at Republic Day event

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Modi paid tributes to the martyrs at the Amar Jawan Jyoti before heading for the Republic Day parade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo credit: DD National)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo credit: DD National)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued with his tradition of donning colourful turbans at Republic Day celebrations on Saturday by sporting a yellowish orange headgear with a red tail.

Wearing his traditional kurta pajama and the trademark Nehru jacket, Modi paid tributes to the martyrs at the Amar Jawan Jyoti before heading for the Republic Day parade.

 

Turbans have been a highlight of the PM's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events. For his maiden Independence Day address as the prime minister in 2014, Modi had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail.

A yellow turban covered with criss-crossed lines in different shades of the same colour, along with a few in red and deep green, marked his 2015 look, and he chose a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over it followed by a saffron turban last year. From bright red bandhni turban from Kutch to mustard Rajasthani 'safa', the prime minister has sported varied turbans at his Republic Day appearances too.

...
Tags: 70th republic day, narendra modi, yellowish orange turban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following the information (File Photo)

Security forces kill 2 militants in Srinagar

Ramabai, who is MLA from the Pathariya Assembly constituency, said that she would continue to do the good work even if she is not made a minister. (Photo: ANI)

‘I am baap of all ministers’: Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Ramabai

An eternal flame burns at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the memorial built at India Gate to commemorate the indomitable courage of all the armed forces personnel. (Photo:Twitter)

Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

38-year-old Wani, hailing from Cheki Ashmuji in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, lost his life in a counter-terror operation. (Photo:Twitter)

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Ashoka Chakra on Nazir Wani



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav guide visitors to 324-4

India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

SA vs Pak: Sarfraz Ahmed apologises to Andile Phehlukwayo in person for racial taunt

Sarfaraz took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with Phehlukwayo where both the players could be seen shaking hands. (Photo: Twitter)
 

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Timing not right: Naveen Patnaik’s sister Gita Mehta says no to Padma Shri

Author Gita Mehta, who is also the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(Photo: Twitter/@kanak_news)

Chanda Kochhar case: Arun Jaitley slams CBI's 'investigative adventurism'

Jaitley, who is recuperating after a surgery in a hospital in the US, in a Facebook blog said one of the reasons for

‘Zero plus zero results in zero’: Yogi Adityanath on Priyanka's political debut

Adityanath also dubbed Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment as the Congress general secretary for eastern UP an extension of the 'political dynasty' culture in the party. (Photo: File)

Republic Day 2019 LIVE: India's diversity on display at grand parade

Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments, and performances by school children will be part of the 90-minute parade. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Tamil Nadu toughens its stand against striking teachers

Government employees demanding scrapping of new pension scheme protest in front of Ezhilagam Building in Chepauk at a protest organized by Jactto-Geo. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham