search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Unfortunate that some states have opted out of 'Modicare' due to politics: Sitharaman

ANI
Published Jan 26, 2019, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 3:49 pm IST
Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was “unfortunate” that some states chose to opt out for reasons of political expediency.
The Defence Minister pointed out that the scheme has already achieved a paradigm shift in healthcare within three months of its launch. (File Photo)
 The Defence Minister pointed out that the scheme has already achieved a paradigm shift in healthcare within three months of its launch. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Observing that the Centre's ambitious Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme achieved a paradigm shift within three months of its launch, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was “unfortunate” that some states chose to opt out for reasons of political expediency.

In a recent Facebook post, the Defence Minister said it was unfortunate that even after seven decades of independence, the desire for seamless and affordable health schemes remained elusive for a large section of the population and expressed hope that “Modicare” would help people across the country.

 

“Once fully implemented, PM-JAY will thus become the world’s largest fully government-financed health protection scheme. In this context, it is very unfortunate that some states have chosen to opt out of the scheme for reasons of political expediency,” the Defence Minister, who has been visiting hospitals to see the functioning of the scheme, said.

The Union government had launched on September, 2018 the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which aims to provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year and is likely to benefit more than 10 crore poor families across the country.

The Defence Minister pointed out that the scheme has already achieved a paradigm shift in healthcare within three months of its launch and has managed to provide succour to the poorest of the poor and the middle class. Over 8 lakh beneficiaries have been admitted to empanelled hospitals and claims worth Rs 662 crore have been settled.

Pradhanmantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) plans to cover over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) according to the socio-economic caste census. It provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year which includes 1400 pre-defined packages spread over 23 specialities that standardise the entire process.

Sitharaman said that personalized beneficiary identification letters signed by the Prime Minister with family card are being sent to all the identified families in the villages and towns across the country.

“So far more than 7.5 crore letters have been dispatched and are on their way to the beneficiaries’ doorsteps. The same was achieved by the robust IT systems and by preparing teams which were then deployed phase wise so that states can move smoothly towards the implementation of the scheme. Robust IT systems have also been deployed in Hospital empanelment module and Hospital Transaction Management system to ensure transparency and ease of operations,” she said.

The Defence Minister said that every year, 4.6 per cent  of the population was pushed below the poverty line as people spent large proportion of their income and savings, borrowing money or selling their assets to meet their health care needs.

“PM-JAY will reduce catastrophic expenditure for hospitalization which will help in mitigating the financial risk so that every citizen can access the quality health services without facing financial hardships,” the minister wrote.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, modicare
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Early in the month, the state government had issued orders to return to farmers the over 4400 acres of land earlier acquired for the Tata Steel project. (File Photo)

Chhattisgarh CM waives irrigation tax

Contingents of the Navy, India Army Service Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals (transportable satellite terminal) were all led by women officers. (Photo: PTI)

Women prowess mesmerises crowd at 70th R-Day parade on Rajpath

The government Friday announced conferring on Mukherjee the country's highest civilian award - the Bharat Ratna -- for his contribution to public life. (Photo: PTI | File)

Strive to protect, preserve foundational ethics of Constitution: Pranab on R-Day

Official added that the divers are now making efforts to pull out the body and are hopeful of taking it out as soon as possible. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Navy detects another body inside Meghalaya’s flooded coal mine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
 

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

The new legislation will require operators to seek formal approval for the use of certain kinds of equipment considered to be particularly sensitive for spying or sabotage risks.
 

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

Asked about Demedyuk’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russian state structures have never interfered, and are not interfering, in the internal affairs of other countries.”
 

NZ vs India 2nd ODI: Kiwis outplayed again, Virat Kohli's men lead series by 2-0

Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show for India. (Photo: AP)
 

SA vs Pak: Sarfraz Ahmed apologises to Andile Phehlukwayo in person for racial taunt

Sarfaraz took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with Phehlukwayo where both the players could be seen shaking hands. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Women prowess mesmerises crowd at 70th R-Day parade on Rajpath

Contingents of the Navy, India Army Service Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals (transportable satellite terminal) were all led by women officers. (Photo: PTI)

Strive to protect, preserve foundational ethics of Constitution: Pranab on R-Day

The government Friday announced conferring on Mukherjee the country's highest civilian award - the Bharat Ratna -- for his contribution to public life. (Photo: PTI | File)

Navy detects another body inside Meghalaya’s flooded coal mine

Official added that the divers are now making efforts to pull out the body and are hopeful of taking it out as soon as possible. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

ED arrests VVIP chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan in PMLA case

The Income Tax Department had last week carried out searches against Khaitan in this new case filed under the anti-black money law. (Photo: File)

Freedom fighter’s daughter cries on stage, asks for govt help

The woman, Rajeshwari Mishra, who has been for the last 40 years, apart of the annual flag hoisting event at the Shahjahapur district collectorate couldn’t control her emotions and wept during her address after the flag hosting ceremony. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham