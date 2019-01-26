Tamil Nadu toughens its stand against striking teachers

Government employees demanding scrapping of new pension scheme protest in front of Ezhilagam Building in Chepauk at a protest organized by Jactto-Geo. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Toughening its stand against striking teachers, the Tamil Nadu

government has directed all the district collectors to pay special attention to the recruitment of temporary teachers and to ensure smooth functioning of schools while Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palanisami asked them to return to work.

“I appeal to the striking teachers end their protest and return to the work immediately,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami said.

Stating that the protest was instigated by opposition parties, he said that whoever be the Chief Minister, salary hike and more incentives could be given only if there are adequate funds.

Chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan on Friday directed all the district collectors to pay special attention to the recruitment of temporary teachers and to ensure smooth functioning of schools.

Despite the court order, a majority of striking teachers failed to show up on Friday.

Following that, the school education department has enhanced the consolidated pay from Rs.7,500 to Rs.10,000 for temporary teachers and also instructed to take disciplinary action against teachers if they absent for Republic Day celebrations.

Teachers and government employees under the banner of Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Associations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) placing various demands including the continuation of old pension scheme resorted to indefinite strike since Tuesday.

Due to strike, a large number of government primary schools remain closed for the last few days.

To overcome the situation, the state government has directed the school education and elementary education directors to appoint temporary teachers through Parent Teachers Association (PTA) from January 28.

In a letter to directors of school education and elementary education, school education secretary Pradeep Yadav has said the entire expenditure on the engagement of new teachers through PTAs would be borne by the government.

He further said at least one teacher per school should be in place by January 28 so that the schools are opened and run smoothly without any break for students.

Meanwhile, the school education department assigned districts to joint directors to monitor the functioning of the government schools.

The representatives of Jactto-Geo have alleged that the state government is arresting their district representatives to suppress their protest.

R.Doss, one of the state co-ordinators of Jactto-Geo urged the government to release all the representatives.

“It would further strengthen our resolve to protest. The state government should come forward to discuss our demands,” he said.

He further said the Jactto-Geo had already instructed all the teachers to take part in the Republic Day celebrations at their schools on Saturday.

When asked about the court direction, he said, “A majority of teachers continued their strike on Friday. We will present our side on January 28 when a case related to strike comes up for hearing at Madurai Bench of Madras High Court”.