search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

RSS worker attacks film director Priyanandanan over Facebook post

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 1:13 am IST
They had also said that the director has insulted womanhood and motherhood through his post.
Priyanandanan
 Priyanandanan

Thrissur: Film director Priyanandanan was attacked on Friday morning near his house at Vallachira by an RSS worker residing in the locality.

The culprit Naduvil Sarovar, 25, poured water mixed with cow dung over the director and hit him below his right ear. Sarovar was picked up by Cherpu Police from Kodungallur on Friday afternoon and has been slapped with charges of causing physical assault, threatening, using obscene language and for intentionally causing provocation in order to create riots.  

 

He will be produced before the Thrissur magistrate court. Priyanandanan sought treatment at Cherpu Community Health Centre soon after the attack.

Irinjalakuda deputy superintendent of police Famous Varghese said that Sarovar was an active RSS worker and he attacked the director protesting against the derogatory Facebook post of Priyanandanan a few days ago on Lord Ayyappa which was later withdrawn citing bad language.

The BJP had taken out a march to Priyanandanan’s house on January 13 demanding  an apology from him for using foul language against the deity and the devotees.

They had also said that the director has insulted womanhood and motherhood through his post.  

Cherpu police had registered a case against the director on the complaint regarding his FB post.

The chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the assault on the film director terming it attack on freedom of expression and such attacks would not be allowed at any cost.

The BJP leader M.T. Ramesh said in Thrissur on Friday noon that his party had no role in the attack.

...
Tags: priyanandanan, rss worker, lord ayyappa
Location: India, Kerala, Thrissur


Latest From Nation

Around 700 men including police and revenue officials have been issued summons to appear before the commission. (Representational Image)

Thoothukudi: 155 of 700 testify on Sterlite firing

M. Madhusudhan Reddy: Deputy Director, Anti Corruption Bureau

ACB deputy director M Madhusudhan Reddy gets President medal

JN Ganesh

Anand Singh attacked me first, I only retaliated, says JN Ganesh

Abhimanyu

Kerala high court denies bail to third accused in murder case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SA vs Pak: Sarfraz Ahmed apologises to Andile Phehlukwayo in person for racial taunt

Sarfaraz took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with Phehlukwayo where both the players could be seen shaking hands. (Photo: Twitter)
 

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

When the Nizam hailed Republic Day

Mir Osman Ali KhanCan a ruler who refused to merge Hyderabad State in the Indian Union hail its transition to a republic?

Nanaji Deshmukh, 2nd from RSS man to get Bharat Ratna

Nanaji Deshmukh

In R-day address, Prez urges people to perform 'sacred act' of voting

He also said this year is especially important for our Republic. On October 2, we celebrate the 150th  anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is an opportunity to deeply understand, adopt and implement his ideals.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

CJI Ranjan Gogoi sets up new Ayodhya bench, case to be heard on January 29

The 5-judge bench will constitute the Chief Justice, Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: PTI)

Nirav Modi's illegal bungalow worth Rs 100 crore in Alibaug to be demolished

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi who is co-accused in the fraud is also the co-owner of the property. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham