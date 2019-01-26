RSS worker attacks film director Priyanandanan over Facebook post

Thrissur: Film director Priyanandanan was attacked on Friday morning near his house at Vallachira by an RSS worker residing in the locality.

The culprit Naduvil Sarovar, 25, poured water mixed with cow dung over the director and hit him below his right ear. Sarovar was picked up by Cherpu Police from Kodungallur on Friday afternoon and has been slapped with charges of causing physical assault, threatening, using obscene language and for intentionally causing provocation in order to create riots.

He will be produced before the Thrissur magistrate court. Priyanandanan sought treatment at Cherpu Community Health Centre soon after the attack.

Irinjalakuda deputy superintendent of police Famous Varghese said that Sarovar was an active RSS worker and he attacked the director protesting against the derogatory Facebook post of Priyanandanan a few days ago on Lord Ayyappa which was later withdrawn citing bad language.

The BJP had taken out a march to Priyanandanan’s house on January 13 demanding an apology from him for using foul language against the deity and the devotees.

They had also said that the director has insulted womanhood and motherhood through his post.

Cherpu police had registered a case against the director on the complaint regarding his FB post.

The chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the assault on the film director terming it attack on freedom of expression and such attacks would not be allowed at any cost.

The BJP leader M.T. Ramesh said in Thrissur on Friday noon that his party had no role in the attack.