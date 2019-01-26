search on deccanchronicle.com
Republic Day 2019 LIVE: India's diversity on display at grand parade

Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 26, 2019
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 10:16 am IST
South African Prez Cyril Ramaphosa will be chief guest at the parade, which will be presided by the president of India, Kovind.
Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments, and performances by school children will be part of the 90-minute parade. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments, and performances by school children will be part of the 90-minute parade. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: On 70th Republic Day, elaborate arrangements have been made for celebrations across the country, especially in New Delhi, where the majestic parade will be held on the Rajpath.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the parade, which will be presided by the president of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Ramaphosa was invited by PM Modi when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina last year.

 

Carrying forward the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial at the India Gate.

Besides the several contingents of the Indian Army and other forces, the parade will also have representations from various states and ministries of the government.

Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments, and performances by school children will be part of the 90-minute parade. From modern to traditional, the themes will be an eclectic mix of folk dances, music and drama.

Here are the LIVE updates: 

10:10 am: Visuals of the T-90 (Bhishma), the main battle tank of the Indian Army, commanded by Captain Navneet Eric of 45 Cavalry.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

10:05 am: Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani, who lost his life while killing 6 terrorists in an operation in Kashmir, awarded the Ashok Chakra. Award was received by his wife and mother.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

10:02 am: President Kovind unfurls Indian flag.

10:00 am: PM Modi receives President Ram Nath Kovind with the R-Day chief guest South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

09:45 am: PM Modi pays tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

09:00 am: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel takes part in Republic Day celebrations in Raipur.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

08:50 am: Republic Day parade will begin at Rajpath at 09:50 am.

08:47 am: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal present at Republic Day 2019 celebrations in Bhubaneswar.

08:45 am: BJP President Amit Shah unfurls the tricolour at the party office in Delhi

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

08:00 am: Crowds gather for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi.

07:30 am: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls the national flag on Republic Day 2019. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam also present.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

07:15 am: PM Modi wishes the nation on 70th Republic Day.

07:00 am: The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays and avoid the route of Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort grounds in the national capital.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

...
Tags: republic day, pm modi, ram nath kovind, cyril ramaphosa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


