search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Palamuru Lift Irrigation project gets environment clearance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 26, 2019, 12:30 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 12:30 am IST
Central nod will let Telangana govt take up irrigation works.
The government had earlier given an undertaking before the National Green Tribunal that it would not take up any work pertaining to irrigation on forest land, while continuing with drinking water supply work.
 The government had earlier given an undertaking before the National Green Tribunal that it would not take up any work pertaining to irrigation on forest land, while continuing with drinking water supply work.

Hyderabad: The Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has provided final forest clearance to the second phase of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project, in a relief to the Telangana state government.

Central forest deputy inspector general Sravan Kumar Varma communicated this through a letter to the special chief secretary of the state forest department.

 

This clearance will enable the government take up works pertaining to irrigation too. The government had earlier given an undertaking before the National Green Tribunal that it would not take up any work pertaining to irrigation on forest land, while continuing with drinking water supply work.

The forest clearance seems to have come at an opportune moment, close to the conclusion of Chief Minister K. Chandrase-khar Rao’s Sahasra Chandi Yagam.
Mr Rao expressed his happiness over the development and conveyed his gratitude to Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. He appreciated the efforts by officials of the irrigation and forest departments.

After the TRS came into power, Mr Rao had decided to redesign the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project, designed by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government to draw water from the Jurala Project to irrigate 10 lakh acres in Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts.

Mr Rao had asked authorities to redesign the project, as it would increase the load on the Jurala project, which is small and may not be able to pump 1.5 tmc ft of water every day from the reservoir.

The state government then changed the water source from Jurala to the foreshore of the Srisailam reservoir and linked it to new reservoirs to increase pumping capacity from 1.5 tmc ft to 2 tmc ft.

According to the CMO, after the redesigning, the ayacut was increased from 10 lakh acres to 12.30 lakh acres and submerging of areas was significantly reduced.

After redesigning it, the state government requested the Centre, in May 2017, to accord permission for allocating 205.48 hectares of forest land to the irrigation department in Achampet forest division of Nagar Kurnool district.

The forest advisory committee issued a first stage permission in April 2018. As the state government has completed all required formalities, after seeing its committed efforts, the Centre issued final clearance.

The CMO said that forest land was required for construction of first stage pumphouse of the project, of Anjana Giri reservoir at Narlapur and to construct a tunnel between Narlapur and Anjana Giri reservoir.

The CMO said that as far as environmental clearance is concerned, stage 1 permission has been obtained and the irrigation department is preparing a report for a final environmental clearance.

The CMO said former minister Dr Nagam Janardhan Reddy had approached the High Court to stop the project, alleging some irregularities in the project tenders. However, the court had dismissed it, calling the allegations baseless.

The CMO said that Opposition leaders and Andhra Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, had worked hard to block project works.

Stating that administrative sanction was given by the government on June 10, 2016, at an estimated cost of Rs 35,200 crore, the CMO disclosed in a press release that in this tenure the government has taken all steps to take up project works on priority.

...
Tags: palamuru lift irrigation project, forest clearance
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi couldn’t catch even a single corrupt: Author

The panel discussion on ‘#MeToo: The way forward’, was moderated by Vasudha Nagaraj, with speakers Shutapa Paul and Sandhya Menon, who spoke of their own experiences of calling out their predators. (Representational Image)

#MeToo movement: Women need to make more noise to be heard

Principal secretary for municipal administration and urban development Arvind Kumar posted on Twitter a picture of him riding pillion with MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during an inspection on Friday. Mr Arvind Kumar captioned it as the best picture of the day. However, the Twitteratti were quick to point out that Mr Owaisi was riding the motorcycle without wearing a helmet. The traffic cops are trying to find out the exact time and location to issue a challan, said official sources.

Telangana eyes World Bank funds for Musi river project

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Survey boosts K Chandrasekhar Rao dream of Federal Front at Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SA vs Pak: Sarfraz Ahmed apologises to Andile Phehlukwayo in person for racial taunt

Sarfaraz took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with Phehlukwayo where both the players could be seen shaking hands. (Photo: Twitter)
 

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In R-day address, Prez urges people to perform 'sacred act' of voting

He also said this year is especially important for our Republic. On October 2, we celebrate the 150th  anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is an opportunity to deeply understand, adopt and implement his ideals.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

CJI Ranjan Gogoi sets up new Ayodhya bench, case to be heard on January 29

The 5-judge bench will constitute the Chief Justice, Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: PTI)

Nirav Modi's illegal bungalow worth Rs 100 crore in Alibaug to be demolished

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi who is co-accused in the fraud is also the co-owner of the property. (Photo: File)

Govt acting out of vendetta: Cong on CBI raid at Hooda residence

Sharma also said the

Ravi Shankar Prasad backs use of EVMs, says need to trust EC

'I do not wish to make a political comment. I wish to say it with all respect that the same machine has shown the victory of my party (BJP) and also the defeat of my party. The same machine has shown regional players getting success time and time again,' Prasad said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham