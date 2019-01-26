search on deccanchronicle.com
New bench for Ayodhya land dispute

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 12:55 am IST
The new bench comprises of chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and justices S.A. Bobde, D.Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S.A. Nazeer.
New Delhi: A new 5-judge Constitution Bench was constituted by the Supreme Court on Friday to hear on January 29 the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute in Ayodhya. 

The bench was re-constituted as Justice U.U. Lalit, who was a member of the original bench, recused himself on January 10 after expressing disinclination to participate in the hearing any further as he had appeared as a lawyer for former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh in a connected matter “sometime in the year 1997”. 

 

The new bench comprises of chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and justices S.A. Bobde, D.Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S.A. Nazeer. Justice N.V. Ramana, who was in the bench which last heard the matter on January 10, is also not a member in the new bench. 

Justices Bhushan and Nazeer are the new members. A notice sent by the SC registry to various parties said that the Ayodhya dispute matter will be listed on Thursday, January 29, in “Chief Justice’s court before the constitution bench comprising the CJI, and Justices S.A. Bobde, D.Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S.A. Nazeer.” 

