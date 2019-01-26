search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav guide visitors to 324-4
 
Nation, Current Affairs

‘I am baap of all ministers’: Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Ramabai

ANI
Published Jan 26, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 11:20 am IST
On January 7, the Pathariya MLA had demanded a Cabinet post for Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and the position of a state minister for herself.
Ramabai, who is MLA from the Pathariya Assembly constituency, said that she would continue to do the good work even if she is not made a minister. (Photo: ANI)
 Ramabai, who is MLA from the Pathariya Assembly constituency, said that she would continue to do the good work even if she is not made a minister. (Photo: ANI)

Damoh: Apparently Irked at not getting the ministerial post despite continual perusal, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in Madhya Pradesh, Ramabai said that she is above all the ministers as she is the Kingmaker of the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Ramabai, who is MLA from the Pathariya Assembly constituency, said that she would continue to do the good work even if she is not made a minister.

 

“Hum ban jaye to achha kaam karenge, nahi baney to bhi sahi kaam karenge....... Hum mantriyo ke baap hain, humne hi sarkar banayi hai (If I become a minister then I will do good work, even if not made a minister then also I would do the right work. I am the father of all ministers, I have made this government,” said MLA Ramabai.

Earlier on January 23, Ramabai reiterating her demand for a cabinet berth, stated that the Kamal Nath government should keep its ministers happy to avoid a “Karnataka-like situation” in the state.

On January 7, the Pathariya MLA had demanded a Cabinet post for Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and the position of a state minister for herself.

Madhya Pradesh recently saw a nail-biting fight, where the Congress bagged 114 seats of a total of 230 seats, while the BJP got 109 seats, BSP 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents 4.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh, bsp, congress, kamal nath, ramabai
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following the information (File Photo)

Security forces kill 2 militants in Srinagar

An eternal flame burns at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the memorial built at India Gate to commemorate the indomitable courage of all the armed forces personnel. (Photo:Twitter)

Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

38-year-old Wani, hailing from Cheki Ashmuji in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, lost his life in a counter-terror operation. (Photo:Twitter)

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Ashoka Chakra on Nazir Wani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo credit: DD National)

Yellowish orange turban for PM Modi at Republic Day event



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav guide visitors to 324-4

India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

SA vs Pak: Sarfraz Ahmed apologises to Andile Phehlukwayo in person for racial taunt

Sarfaraz took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with Phehlukwayo where both the players could be seen shaking hands. (Photo: Twitter)
 

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yellowish orange turban for PM Modi at Republic Day event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo credit: DD National)

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Ashoka Chakra on Nazir Wani

38-year-old Wani, hailing from Cheki Ashmuji in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, lost his life in a counter-terror operation. (Photo:Twitter)

Timing not right: Naveen Patnaik’s sister Gita Mehta says no to Padma Shri

Author Gita Mehta, who is also the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(Photo: Twitter/@kanak_news)

Chanda Kochhar case: Arun Jaitley slams CBI's 'investigative adventurism'

Jaitley, who is recuperating after a surgery in a hospital in the US, in a Facebook blog said one of the reasons for

‘Zero plus zero results in zero’: Yogi Adityanath on Priyanka's political debut

Adityanath also dubbed Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment as the Congress general secretary for eastern UP an extension of the 'political dynasty' culture in the party. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham