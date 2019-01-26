search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: Bowlers pile misery as Kiwis begin to crumble
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Hundreds of tourists stuck in Himachal's Bir Billing landslide rescued

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
The tourists in about 60 vehicles had been stuck after a landslide near the Point Five area Friday evening.
A rescue team was sent at the spot soon after information about them being stuck there was received, he said adding that all tourists were rescued safely after one-and-a-half hour operation. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 A rescue team was sent at the spot soon after information about them being stuck there was received, he said adding that all tourists were rescued safely after one-and-a-half hour operation. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Shimla: Hundred of tourists stuck in a landslide in Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have been rescued, a district official said Saturday.

The tourists in about 60 vehicles had been stuck after a landslide near the Point Five area Friday evening, he said.

 

A rescue team was sent at the spot soon after information about them being stuck there was received, he said adding that all tourists were rescued safely after one-and-a-half hour operation.

Baijnath Sub-divisional Magistrate Rameshwar Dass said, "The rescue team led by Special Area Development Authority supervisor Ranvijay cleared the blocked road in one-and-a-half-hour." DSP Baijnath has been asked to deploy police personnel on Billing road, he added.

...
Tags: himachal pradesh, landslide, rescue operation
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Official added that the divers are now making efforts to pull out the body and are hopeful of taking it out as soon as possible. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Navy detects another body inside Meghalaya’s flooded coal mine

'Operation Kamala is still on. Even last night they (BJP) offered one of our MLAs, a huge amount of money and asked him where it should be sent. You will be surprised to know the gift amount. Our MLA responded that he did not need any gift and wants to be left alone. This is how they are still working on poaching,' Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)

'Operation Kamala' still on claims K'taka CM, BJP refutes it

The Income Tax Department had last week carried out searches against Khaitan in this new case filed under the anti-black money law. (Photo: File)

ED arrests VVIP chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan in PMLA case

The woman, Rajeshwari Mishra, who has been for the last 40 years, apart of the annual flag hoisting event at the Shahjahapur district collectorate couldn’t control her emotions and wept during her address after the flag hosting ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

Freedom fighter’s daughter cries on stage, asks for govt help



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
 

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

The new legislation will require operators to seek formal approval for the use of certain kinds of equipment considered to be particularly sensitive for spying or sabotage risks.
 

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

Asked about Demedyuk’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russian state structures have never interfered, and are not interfering, in the internal affairs of other countries.”
 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: Bowlers pile misery as Kiwis begin to crumble

India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

SA vs Pak: Sarfraz Ahmed apologises to Andile Phehlukwayo in person for racial taunt

Sarfaraz took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with Phehlukwayo where both the players could be seen shaking hands. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘I am baap of all ministers’: Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Ramabai

Ramabai, who is MLA from the Pathariya Assembly constituency, said that she would continue to do the good work even if she is not made a minister. (Photo: ANI)

Yellowish orange turban for PM Modi at Republic Day event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo credit: DD National)

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Ashoka Chakra on Nazir Wani

38-year-old Wani, hailing from Cheki Ashmuji in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, lost his life in a counter-terror operation. (Photo:Twitter)

Timing not right: Naveen Patnaik’s sister Gita Mehta says no to Padma Shri

Author Gita Mehta, who is also the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(Photo: Twitter/@kanak_news)

Chanda Kochhar case: Arun Jaitley slams CBI's 'investigative adventurism'

Jaitley, who is recuperating after a surgery in a hospital in the US, in a Facebook blog said one of the reasons for
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham