Governor P Sathasivam focuses on renaissance theme

Published Jan 26, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 1:52 am IST
The governor said the state government was committed to implementing the Supreme Court order on the Sabarimala issue.
Governor P. Sathasivam addresses the Assembly as Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan looks on Friday. (A.V. MUZAFAR)
Thiruvananthapuram: Echoing the political narrative around renaissance put forth by the LDF government, Governor P. Sathasivam in his address to the Assembly on Friday stressed the need to uphold Constitutional values, gender equality, secularism and pluralism.

The governor said the state government was committed to implementing the Supreme Court order on the Sabarimala issue. It also proposed to set up a Navodhana museum for commemorating the historical contributions of social reformist movements. One of the announcements which reflected the mood was the decision to increase the representation of women in police force to 15 percent. Mr Sathasivam said that the SC had ordered that preventing the entry of women of a particular age group to Sabarimala temple is unconstitutional. “My government is duty-bound to implement the judgment and uphold our Constitution,” he said.

 

He also mentioned the government-backed 'Vanitha mathil' that had attracted applauds from pro-Left quarters and brickbats from the UDF and BJP. "My government extended support to the suggestions of social organisations to mobilise a 'Vanitha mathil' across the length of Kerala as a symbol of the united will of Kerala women in their struggle for gender justice. The fact that more than 50 lakh women gathered on the historic evening gives us faith and confidence in protecting and promoting the secular and progressive values that Kerala is known for, he said.

He also came down heavily on the violence unleashed in the state by those who opposed the entry of women at Sabarimala.

The recent incidents of damage to property and violent targeting of sections of the population to disrupt peace and harmony need to be viewed seriously, said Mr Sathasivam.

“My government has been a beacon of hope in a world of darkening clouds of casteism, communalism and disruption of various hues,” he said.

The government, upholding the constitutional values, has strictly adhered to the task of furthering the noble values of secularism and pluralism in every walk of our social life, he said. “It is worth mentioning that my government has stood for gender equality, social justice and the dignity of the toiling masses. I would like to express my pride and pleasure in saying that the government has been trying to usher in an era of enlightenment by rekindling the lights of renaissance and inculcating a new sense of oneness in the minds of emerging generations,” he said. 

