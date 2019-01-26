CPM to field ‘heavyweights’ for Lok Sabha polls from Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Kerala being the last bastion of the CPI(M), the central leadership is keen to send a couple of heavyweights to the Lok Sabha from the state.

CPM politburo member Brinda Karat is one of the top leaders who could contest from one of the party's strongholds in the state. The party has the capability of ensuring the victory of any candidate from some of its strong turf. Kasargod, Kannur could be in the list.

Though party leaders here have ruled out the possibility of importing candidates, the CPM has the precedent of fielding leaders from outside. Subhashini Ali, the former Kanpur MP, was sent to West Bengal in 2014 to bolster party’s electoral prospects. She contested from Barrackpore constituency and was defeated by TMC candidate by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Ali had contested form Kanpur thrice and won in 1989.

Given the current political situation in West Bengal, the CPM knows that securing victory in ensuing Lok Sabha polls is a daunting task. Even firebrand leader like Mohammad Salim who led from the front in attacking both BJP and Congress in Parliament, might find the going tough from his sitting seat Raiganj this time. In the last elections Salim had scraped through by a slender margin of 1634 votes. Trinamool Congress candidate had come fourth in the constituency which usually witnesses a direct fight with Congress.

The CPM is looking for a leader who can lead the party’s charge in next Lok Sabha. Many say Brinda Karat who is a firebrand speaker in English as well as Hindi, fits the bill. The 71 year old leader is a politburo member and has the qualification to lead CPM parliamentary party in future.

Ms Karat also has parliamentary experience having been a member of the Rajya Sabha for six year term in 2005. Sources said in the current situation where the CPM is campaigning hard on equal rights for man and woman, gender justice in the backdrop of Sabarimala issue, fielding a top woman leader might earn goodwill of the people and their votes in a big way. More over it will also send a strong message.

Ms Karat was the last person at the Women Wall organised by Rennassance Protection Committee with the support of LDF on January 1.