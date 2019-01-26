search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Apo pen offer new lease of life for Parkinson’s patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J.V. SIVA PRASANNA KUMAR
Published Jan 26, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 1:15 am IST
The Apo pen and Apo Pump will cost around Rs 1,500 and Rs 40-45,000 respectively
Dr Vinod Metta shows the Apo pump. (DC)
 Dr Vinod Metta shows the Apo pump. (DC)

CHENNAI: Tremours and unsupported gait should not be a bother to Parkinson’s patients, as a path-breaking treatment developed at the King’s College Hospital London, can rid the problem within six minutes of administering the injection, says India-born Dr Vinod Metta, consultant interventional neurologist & movement disorders specialist, King’s College and Imperial Hospitals, London, who has been part of the medical team that researched the breakthrough.

 “I would say the Apo Pen and Apo Pump offers a new lease of life for Parkinson’s patients in India. The Apomorphine therapy is alternate option for the patients in India, as it revolutionises, transforms the patients’ health and care besides significantly impacting overall quality of life,” Dr Vinod who was on a consultation visit to the Vijaya Hospitals said.

 

Explaining with video presentation, he said a patient who could not even stand or move his limbs properly due to continuous tremors, got up and walked merely after six minutes of administering the injection. “Of course, not all patients require this treatment. This would apply to those not responding to oral medicines. As surgery in this case is very expensive and result unfavo-urable, this alternate therapy would ensure a new lease of life for Parkinson’s patients in India,” he said.

The Apo Pen, which resemble an insulin injection, costs around `1,500 while Apo Pump would cost about Rs 40- 45,000. These and other medicines would be imported. The pump can be fixed outside or kept in pocket. Asked about its efficacy, he replied, “this will treat the symptoms and stop the progression of the disease. There is no complete cure in neurology. The patients can go back to work, return to normal life.”

Both professor K. Ray Chaudhuri, chief of king’s parkinson’s research team and Dr Vinod Metta in conjunction with King’s College London and the Parkinson Foundation Centre of Excellence at King’s College Hospital had recently launched the advanced therapy for Parkinson’s Disease in the form of Apomorhine injection and infusion, for India. 

The Apomorphine treatment is a key unmet need for thousands of PD sufferers in India.

...
Tags: parkinson’s patients, breaking treatment
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Around 700 men including police and revenue officials have been issued summons to appear before the commission. (Representational Image)

Thoothukudi: 155 of 700 testify on Sterlite firing

M. Madhusudhan Reddy: Deputy Director, Anti Corruption Bureau

ACB deputy director M Madhusudhan Reddy gets President medal

JN Ganesh

Anand Singh attacked me first, I only retaliated, says JN Ganesh

Abhimanyu

Kerala high court denies bail to third accused in murder case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SA vs Pak: Sarfraz Ahmed apologises to Andile Phehlukwayo in person for racial taunt

Sarfaraz took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with Phehlukwayo where both the players could be seen shaking hands. (Photo: Twitter)
 

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

When the Nizam hailed Republic Day

Mir Osman Ali KhanCan a ruler who refused to merge Hyderabad State in the Indian Union hail its transition to a republic?

Nanaji Deshmukh, 2nd from RSS man to get Bharat Ratna

Nanaji Deshmukh

In R-day address, Prez urges people to perform 'sacred act' of voting

He also said this year is especially important for our Republic. On October 2, we celebrate the 150th  anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is an opportunity to deeply understand, adopt and implement his ideals.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

CJI Ranjan Gogoi sets up new Ayodhya bench, case to be heard on January 29

The 5-judge bench will constitute the Chief Justice, Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: PTI)

Nirav Modi's illegal bungalow worth Rs 100 crore in Alibaug to be demolished

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi who is co-accused in the fraud is also the co-owner of the property. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham