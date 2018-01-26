Karni Sena calls off Padmaavat agitation in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Karni Sena here in Telangana called off its protest against the release of the film Padmaavat on Thursday.

Three days ago director Sanjay Leela Bansali showed the film to the head of another militant Hindutva organisation, the Sri Ram Yuva Sena, who was satisfied with the cuts made by the director.

The BJP MP from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, said there would be no protests, but he still requests people not to watch the film.

The movie released in a majority of multiplexes and single screen theatres on Thursday without trouble.

Mr Singh said the movie was seen by Pramod Muthalik, head of the Sri Ram Yuva Sena, “who informed me that all objectionable scenes pointed out by the Rajput community have been deleted. The movie does not show anything which could hurt the sentiments of the community. I have not watched the movie yet. Also, since the Central Board of Film Certification has cleared it and the Supreme Court has given a stay on the ban, the community in Hyderabad decided to withdraw its protest.”