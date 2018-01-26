search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karni Sena calls off Padmaavat agitation in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 3:24 am IST
The movie released in a majority of multiplexes and single screen theatres on Thursday without trouble.
Protesters outside a Thane mall in Maharashtra. (Photo: Deepak Kurkunde/File)
 Protesters outside a Thane mall in Maharashtra. (Photo: Deepak Kurkunde/File)

Hyderabad: The Karni Sena here in Telangana called off its protest against the release of the film Padmaavat on Thursday.

Three days ago director Sanjay Leela Bansali showed the film to the head of another militant Hindutva organisation, the Sri Ram Yuva Sena, who was satisfied with the cuts made by the director. 

 

The BJP MP from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, said there would be no protests, but he still requests people not to watch the film. 

The movie released in a majority of multiplexes and single screen theatres on Thursday without trouble.

Mr Singh said the movie was seen by Pramod Muthalik, head of the Sri Ram Yuva Sena, “who informed me that all objectionable scenes pointed out by the Rajput community have been deleted. The movie does not show anything which could hurt the sentiments of the community. I have not watched the movie yet. Also, since the Central Board of Film Certification has cleared it and the Supreme Court has given a stay on the ban, the community in Hyderabad decided to withdraw its protest.”

Tags: karni sena, padmaavat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

'Padmaavat' release today; 18 arrested in Gurgaon school bus attack
'Padmaavat' stir: Mumbai cops crack down on Karni Sena, 100 held


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low carb diets like Paleo and Keto can increase risk of birth defects

Keto diet helps people shed kilos by forcing their body to burn fat for energy (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: When Prabhas visited ‘good friend’ Anushka’s film sets but went unrecognisable

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's chemistry in 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' has been appreciated.
 

Hyderabad boy hit by train while clicking selfie becomes viral internet meme

The boy survived despite serious injuries following the accident (Photo: YouTube)
 

Padmaavat: Karni Sena members accidentally torch own car at protest, Twitter reacts

Karni Sena members accidentally torched their own member’s vehicle while protesting in Bhopal. (Twitter Screengrab/ ANI)
 

4 pretty creative Photoshop battles you need to see

Check out these epic Photoshop battles. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Camels reportedly disqualified from beauty contest for using Botox

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mahadayi water dispute: Bandh may have caused Karnataka loss of Rs 24,000 crore

Kannada activists take out a rally in support of the bandh in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Pondicherry’s three-day regatta begins with all fanfare

The first ever sailing ragatta is being organised from January 25 to 28 with close to 50 competitors, including international sailors.

Injustice to portray Hindu religion in poor light: BJP

The Kanchi Muth has already clarified that the Acharya had not slighted anyone during the recitation of the Tamil Thaai Vazhthu.

Chennai: 1.20 lakh police for Republic Day security, drones to be used

Following warnings of terror attack during Republic Day celebration across the country on Friday, Tamil Nadu police had made elaborate security arrangements over the state.

Doctors’ body stages black badge protest, seeks amendment to MCI rules

Government doctors stage a demonstration demanding amendments to the Medical Council of India rules. —DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham