Hyderabad: Activists file complaint against film ‘GST’, Ram Gopal Varma in trouble

Hyderabad: Women activists from the city lodged a complaint with the crime police against film director Ram Gopal Varma and his upcoming film, ‘God, Sex and Truth’ (GST), on Thursday, alleging that the film was against the interests of women.

Cultural activist Devi and other women alleged that casting an American adult star Mia Malkova itself showed women in a bad light and that the trailer which was released recently was obscene.

Devi has also alleged that Varma passed derogatory comments on her and other women when they protested against the movie.

“A case was booked under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and other relevant Sections of the IPC,” said an official from CCS.