From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India celebrates Republic Day with fervour

All India Radio tableau on display at Rajpath during the 69th Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Colourful tableaux, disciplined parades, and enthusiasm and excitement among students marked the day as patriotic fervour gripped the nation on the 69th Republic Day which passed off peacefully amid tight security.

Governors unfurled the tricolour in their respective states and outlined its achievements while also urging the citizens of the Republic to take pledge to meet the challenges ahead.

Kashmir

In Kashmir, all Republic Day programmes, including the main event in Srinagar, were uneventful amid heightened security measures in view of intelligence reports suggesting that militants might target the functions.

"The Republic Day functions at all district headquarters passed off peacefully," a senior police officer said.

(Photo: PTI)

Dehradun

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul hoisted the tricolour and reminded the citizens the Constitution has enlisted fundamental duties alongside the Fundamental Rights.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, energy and patriotism marked the celebrations with the main function being held at the state capital Lucknow. At Vidhan Bhawan, Governor Ram Naik took the salute of the parades put up by the army, central forces and school children.

The Governor on the occasion asked people to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

V P Singh Badnore, Punjab Governor and the administrator of UT Chandigarh, unfurled the national flag in Pathankot, while Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki hoisted the tricolour in Ambala.

Bihar

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the tricolour at the famous Gandhi Maidan at Patna on the occasion and said the state was working for the development of all sections of the society.

The government will take measures to empower the youth and the marginalized sections of the society, he said, after taking a salute at the marchpast by contingents of Bihar police and central armed forces.

The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Later in the day, the CM hoisted the flag at his official residence and at a "Mahadalit Tola" in Punpun block of rural Patna.

The tricolour was also unfurled at the offices of political parties like the BJP, the Congress, the RJD and the JD(U) besides government establishments and educational institutions.

Jharkhand

In neighbouring Jharkhand, after unfurling the tricolour Governor Droupadi Murmu said the state is second only to Gujarat in terms of growth rate in the country.

West Bengal

West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi hoisted the tricolor at Red Road in Kolkata. He also presided over an hour-long march past of the armed forces, police forces and civilians, including school students.

Assam

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said the state government is working on a Rs 1,500-crore project for protection measures against flood and erosion problem.

Hoisting the tricolour on the occasion, Mukhi said, "The state government has embarked upon a project under the nomenclature 'Assam: Flood, Erosion and River Management Modernisation Project' at a tentative cost of Rs 1,500 crore."

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao addressed a gathering at Shivaji Park in Mumbai after reviewing an impressive parade to mark the day.

Tableaux on P-21 surface-to-surface missile, surface-to-air missile, Rakshak Bulletproof vehicle, Mahila Suraksha Pathak vehicle, Jalyukta Shivar scheme, were a part of the parade.

Telangana

In Telangana, Governor E S L Narasimhan in his Republic Day speech said the state government would introduce a separate budget for agriculture from the next financial year.

Goa

While, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha said although tourism was generating revenue in the state, it has also brought with it issues like narcotics and human trafficking.

"The government is committed to fight these evils. I am hopeful that joint efforts by the people and the government will weed out these evils from the state," she said at the Republic Day function in the state capital of Panaji.

Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh

In his speech, Mizoram Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Nirbhay Sharma congratulated the people of the state, NGOs, religious institutions and media for being committed to protect peace and harmony.

Addressing the Republic Day function at the Assam Rifles ground here after unfurling the tricolour, Sharma said the collective efforts of law-enforcing agencies and the commitment of the civil societies and voluntary organisations made it possible for Mizoram to maintain its status as one of the more peaceful states of the country.

While in his speech, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra exhorted the people to contribute to the remarkable growth plan being carried out by the state government to put the state in the highest-growth trajectory.

Odisha

The day was celebrated across Odisha amid tight security as Governor S C Jamir unfurled the tricolour on the Mahatma Gandhi Road in the state capital.

Tripura

In his speech, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy congratulated the people for maintaining 'its long tradition' of peace and harmony and said the state should uphold democratic values under all circumstances.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, Governor Vajubhai Vala urged the people to build a strong nation on patriotic sentiments and scientific temperament as he addressed the gathering after unfurling the tricolour at the historic Manekshaw Parade ground.

Tamil Nadu

Governor Banwarilal Purohit led the 69th Republic Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu, unfurling the Indian tricolour at the Marina to mark the occasion. Members of the armed forces and uniformed personnel took out an impressive march past on Kamaraj Salai along the famous Marina beach here, even as a good number of public had turned up to witness the proceedings.

(Photo: PTI)

Cultural shows depicting India's diversity were presented by college students and artistes, while the state government showcased its schemes and projects covering various departments by way of floats.

The floats predominantly featured the pictures of late Chief Ministers and AIADMK stalwarts, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, besides those of the incumbent, K Palanisamy.

(Photo: PTI)

Kerala

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam expressed concern over some youths falling prey to political and communal feuds and also joining terror outfits.

A ceremonial parade was held at thenaval base, Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi to commemorate the nation's 69th Republic Day.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral AR Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Southern Naval Command and comprised 24 platoons including six armed platoons.