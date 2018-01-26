search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Child marriages increasing at an alarming rate in Visakhapatnam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2018, 4:04 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 4:04 am IST
Based on a UNICEF survey in 2016-17, there are 19,000 adolescent girls in the five mandals including Chodavaram and Gajuwaka.
Representational image
 Representational image

Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, the voluntary organisations have decried adolescent child marriages and foetal sex determination tests in rural and urban areas. They have done a campaign on Wednesday to highlight inequalities towards girls in the country.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has declared January 24 of every year to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day to bring awareness in the society towards the development of girls to lead a respectable life. 

 

“Everyone needs a mother but some are still not willing to have a female child. They feel girls are a burden. According to Lancet report, more than four lakh sex-selective abortions were made in the year 2011. This is an alarming situation for girls in our country,” a polytechnic student Sk. Shahista said in the campaign. 

UNICEF district coordinator ST Sunanda said, “It is a fact that even today, female foeticides and child marriages are taking place in the country. The NGOs have stopped around 18 authorised child marriages and several unreported marriages in Vizag.”

The UNICEF had identified four states Assam, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh for girls’ capacity development programme. She is working on the pilot project in five mandals of Visakhapatnam. 

She said, “Various government departments are involved in this four-year programme that started in 2016. It will soon be spread to 22 mandals and later to other districts.”

Based on a UNICEF survey in 2016-17, there are 19,000 adolescent girls in the five mandals including Chodavaram and Gajuwaka. Over 499 women were married off before they turned 18, 141 teen pregnancies took place and 157 adolescents became mothers. There were about 980 school dropouts in the age bracket of 16-18 years in these five mandals.

Tags: national girl child day, child marriages
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low carb diets like Paleo and Keto can increase risk of birth defects

Keto diet helps people shed kilos by forcing their body to burn fat for energy (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: When Prabhas visited ‘good friend’ Anushka’s film sets but went unrecognisable

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's chemistry in 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' has been appreciated.
 

Hyderabad boy hit by train while clicking selfie becomes viral internet meme

The boy survived despite serious injuries following the accident (Photo: YouTube)
 

Padmaavat: Karni Sena members accidentally torch own car at protest, Twitter reacts

Karni Sena members accidentally torched their own member’s vehicle while protesting in Bhopal. (Twitter Screengrab/ ANI)
 

4 pretty creative Photoshop battles you need to see

Check out these epic Photoshop battles. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Camels reportedly disqualified from beauty contest for using Botox

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Minor Irrigation Department to look after Bengaluru lakes?

The lake conservationists are skeptical about transferring of the lakes to minor irrigation department calling the act as a complete violation of 74th Amendment of the constitution, which empowers local government bodies.

Bengaluru: CA under I-T lens for fudging clients' data

Picture for representation

BMTC withdraws buses, leaves commuters in lurch in Bengaluru

Commuters wait for BMTC services to resume at the Majestic station on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

Bandh stops Bengaluru... but for a day

Karnataka bandh, called by pro-Kannada activists demanding resolution of Mahadayi river water dispute between Goa and Karnataka.

Mahadayi water dispute: Bandh may have caused Karnataka loss of Rs 24,000 crore

Kannada activists take out a rally in support of the bandh in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham