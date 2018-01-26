search on deccanchronicle.com
Chandrababu Naidu clears path for multiple investors in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2018, 2:39 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 3:27 am IST
We want to build Amaravati into a hub for construction material, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greets Saudi Arabia commerce and Investment minister Majid Al Qasabi at Davos on Thursday.
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will grant permissions to introduce a vaccine by Pfizer for pneumonia in AP. 

Susan Silbermann, president of Pfizer Vaccines, called on the Chief Minister during the World Economic Forum in Davos. 

 

The Chief Minister also met Bernard Charles, president and CEO of Dassault Systems. Mr Charles said that because of the implementation of their technologies, there were zero accidents in air transportation last year. He said that these technologies can be transferred from aerospace to other domains by applying the same science.

“Monitoring and prediction of the condition of plane parts is the key,” he said. The Chief Minister asked them to bring those technologies to Amaravati. “Send a team to Amaravati and you can study what systems can be introduced,” he said.

The Chief Minister invited the CEO of Alghanim Industries, Omar Alghanim, to locate one of their factories in Andhra Pradesh, as there is a huge demand for construction in Amaravati. 

“The government is taking up massive housing projects,” he said.  Alghanim Industries is known for manufacturing construction material, and they agreed to send a team to Andhra Pradesh soon.

CM invites Lixil Group investment
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Kinya Seto, CEO, Lixil Group on Thursday, the fourth day of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

Lixil Group is a manufacturing company of sanitary ware and ceramic products  wishes to manufacture for the Indian market as well as for export purposes.

Speaking on his vision for Amaravati, the Chief Minister said, “We want to build Amaravati into a hub for construction material.” Mr Naidu invited them to AP and assured them that they would be provided with all facilities and cooperation.

Kinya Seto informed the Chief Minister that they were planning to invest `1,500 crore in three phases and were looking for skilled labour. He informed the Chief Minister that they can start production by end of the year. The Chief Minister assured all possible cooperation from the state government and said that the skill development corporation will help them in training the manpower.

SAP to device AP Revenue System
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Peter Selfridge, Global Head of Digital Government, SAP. Along with financial and accounting software systems, SAP is also a renowned  name in the field of skill development and smart cities.

They are currently assisting the Andhra Pradesh government’s finance department with financial management system whi-ch will be on track by end of March this year.

The Chief Minister sought support of SAP on development of a system which can help the government with predictive analytics of state revenue and expenditure. 

This will help the government to understand the specific amounts which needs to be allocated for the core sectors.

