Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed, 20 hurt as bus rams truck

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2018, 2:59 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 3:20 am IST
The bus was on its way to Bangalore from Vyzag of the speeding bus had fallen asleep at the wheel leading to the mishap.
 Representational image

Nellore: Three passengers were killed and 20 critically injured when a speeding private bus rammed a stationary lorry on the national highway at Maddurpadu in the outskirts of Kavali early on Thursday. 

The bus, belonging to Orange Travels, was on its way to Bangalore from Vyzag of the speeding bus had fallen asleep at the wheel leading to the mishap. He reportedly fled from the scene after the accident. 

 

The deceased have been identified as Samavedam Suryakumari, 65, of Seethammadhara in Visakapatnam, Tadinada Praneeth, 20, of Vijayawada and M. Pattabhirama Raju, 55, of Morampudi near Rajahmundry in East Godavari district. 

