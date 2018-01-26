search on deccanchronicle.com
After Chandrababu Naidu meet, Centre seeks report on split Act

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jan 26, 2018, 2:31 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 4:05 am IST
In the reports, the AP government has asked the Centre to complete the Polavaram project by 2019.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has asked the Andhra Pradesh government to send subject wise status reports on assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act.

This is said to be on the orders of the Prime Minister who recently met AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who has been pressing for the full implementation of the Reorganisation Act 

 

In the last three-and-a-half years, the Centre has implemented some of the assurances given in the bfirucaton Act, but many have yet to be implemented.

In the recent meeting with the Prime Minister, Mr Naidu reportedly said that if the assurances and promises are fulfilled in a specific span of time, there will be some scope for the state to recover from the huge losses it suffered due to the bifurcation. 

The AP government has already sent the PMO six reports relating to the 9th and 10th scheduled institutions, AP Bhavan assets division, special package, AP Finance Corporation, Polavaram project, and delimitation of Assembly constituencies. Other reports are under preparation. 

In the reports, the AP government has asked the Centre to complete the Polavaram project by 2019. Regarding AP Bhavan, the state government pointed out that though there is a very clear provision for dividing AP Bhavan in New Delhi, and the home ministry has already clarified that the property is divisible, the division has yet to take place. 

About the division of assets in the 9th and 10th Schedule of the Act, the AP government said that the home ministry had issued orders against the Supreme Court orders.

The state government said in the report it sent: “When an order contrary to the judgement was passed by the ministry of home affairs on the division of all the assets and liabilities of AP State Council of Higher Education, the AP government has specifically addressed a communication to the ministry of home affairs to withdraw the order and pass fresh orders in accordance with the judgement of Supreme Court, but the action of home affairs is still pending.” 

The state government said if the home ministry does not  pass fresh orders in accordance with the Supreme Court judgement, it has no option but to file a contempt petition against the home ministry in the Supreme Court. 

Mr Naidu has said in meetings with senior officials that Mr Modi may solve some of the issues as he had reacted positively when Mr Naidu submitted his memorandum. 

If speculations of early elections to the Lok Sabha come true, Mr Modi may think it worth his while to keep his ally in AP happy, and for Mr Naidu, this would be a good time to press his demands. 

Tags: ap reorganisation act, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




