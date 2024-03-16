26 Years On, 1998 DSC’s Successful Aspirants Plead for Suitable Jobs

Hyderabad: Thousands of aspirants, who qualified in the Departmental Service Commission (DSC) exams in 1998, on Saturday lamented that they have been waiting in vain for suitable employment for the last 26 years. Successive governments have denied them justice, they said.

It may be noted that around 2,326 aspirants from the present Telangana State, primarily belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities, were successful in the qualifying test. They have come together under the umbrella ‘1998 DSC Qualified Association’, members of which addressed a press conference here.

Chairman of the association Narsimha Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that there was regrettable disparity between the treatment meted out to their batch and those from the 2008 DSC qualifiers.

"We seek employment opportunities on the lines of those extended to the 2008 successful candidates. Why are we being subject to such step-motherly treatment?" Reddy wondered.

Stating that most of them were nearing 50 years, and had only a decade of service remaining, he urged the Congress government to intervene immediately and render justice.

"Since the announcement of results in 1999, an overwhelming 98 per cent of those selected on merit, are yet to secure appointments,” said another aspirant Laxminarayana P.

The 1998 DSC qualifiers (the overall figure is around 5000, including those from Andhra Pradesh) said that they feel marginalised.