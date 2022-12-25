  
TSRTC adds 50 super luxury buses to fleet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 25, 2022, 12:28 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2022, 7:20 am IST
Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday flagged off 50 super luxury buses of the RTC at Tank Bund. . (Surender Reddy/DC)
HYDERABAD: Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday flagged off 50 super luxury buses of the RTC at Tank Bund. He said the corporation had purchased 776 buses overall and plans to add 1,016 more at a cost of Rs 392 crore in the present financial year.

This included 630 super luxury buses, 130 deluxe buses and 16 sleeper bus in order to compete with private travel services more effectively.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy said that the corporation was providing facilities such as TV, music, emergency, medical kits, reclining chairs, LED displays and mobile phone charging points inside the buses.

RTC managing director V.C. Sajjanar said that the corporation ahd brought the buses to meet the existing demand. They will be introducing EV vehicles soon, he said.

