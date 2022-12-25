Jagan at Christmas celebrations with wife and mother

As per custom, Vijayamma offered a cake piece to Jagan and he returned the gesture, launching the celebrations. — DC File Image

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Christmas celebrations in Pulivendula on Sunday. He was accompanied by mother Y.S. Vijayamma, wife Y.S. Bharathi and several other family members.

Reddy and others took part in the prayers at CSI church in the town, in YSR district, after he flew from Idupulapaya estate and landed at Bakapuram Helipad to reach the church in Pulivendula.

The chief minister along with his mother Y.S. Vijayamma cut a cake marking the celebrations after a discourse by the pastor in the Christmas eve event. Reddy released the New Year calendar of the CSI Church Association of Pulivendula.

As per custom, Vijayamma offered a cake piece to Jagan and he returned the gesture, launching the celebrations. The chief minister interacted with the public at the church premises and expressed his happiness over his presence at the celebrations in his home turf along with locals and conveyed his X-Mas wishes to the public.

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, Y.S. Prakash Reddy and several other relatives and family members participated in the celebrations. Deputy chief minister Amzad Bhasha, ZP chairman Akepati Amarnath and collector Vijayarama Raju and SP Anbu Rajan offered farewell to the chief minister at the Bakaparum Helipad. From there, the CM reached Kadapa airport and headed for Gannavaram.