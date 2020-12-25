Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2020 Pokhran nuclear test ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pokhran nuclear tests Vajpayee’s ‘most enduring contribution', says Jaishankar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Dec 25, 2020, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2020, 11:35 pm IST
There is no question that he was the transformational leader when it came to Indian foreign policy, Jaishankar pointed out
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during A.B. Vajpayee Memorial Lecture (Photo credit: Twitter)
 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during A.B. Vajpayee Memorial Lecture (Photo credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: India's decision to carry out the Pokhran nuclear explosions in 1998 will remain then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s “most enduring contribution”, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Friday, even as President of the US-India Business Council and former US State Department official Nisha Biswal said Mr. Vajpayee foresaw the “potential dangers posed by a rising and unchecked China”. In an indication of the almost certain increased focus on human rights and democratic values by the forthcoming Biden Presidency, she also said that the Indo-US strategic convergence “needs to be buttressed with a broader focus on our shared democratic values”.  Ms. Biswal was delivering the A.B. Vajpayee Memorial Lecture, an annual lecture series begun by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the occasion of the former PM's 96th birth anniversary.

Ms. Biswal, who previously served as US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia during the Obama Administration, said in her Address, “Prime Minister Vajpayee was able to foresee what many others failed to see, he saw the potential dangers posed by a rising and unchecked China. And he saw the importance of a US-India partnership, built on the foundation of our democratic values, to advance a rules-based order that would enable a more peaceful, prosperous and pluralistic Asia.”

 

She further said, “The last several years have seen a more aggressive and assertive China that sought to leverage its growing economic clout to advance its strategic ambitions, often at the expense of its neighbors. The words of Prime Minister Vajpayee, some 20 years ago, foreshadowed the challenges that we are seeing play out across the Indo-Pacific. And in the face of these destabilising actions, the United States and India have forged a closer partnership and cooperation.”

Ms. Biswal added, “With the incoming Biden-Harris Administration, there will be a renewed focus on restoring our global alliances and strengthening our global institutions. And the advances of the past four years and the strategic convergence which we have seen deepened in the current administration will continue but they need to be buttressed with a broader focus on our shared democratic values.” In her Address, Ms. Biswal, significantly, did not mention India’s 1998 Pokhran nuclear explosions that had then led to imposition of sanctions by the US on India.

 

In his Opening Remarks on the occasion, EAM Jaishankar said, “On a whole range of national security and foreign policy issues, Atalji introduced corrections, some bold and others more nuanced. His 1998 exercise of the nuclear option will remain his most enduring contribution. If our Russia relationship remains steady to this day, this owes partly to his endeavours. Our principled approach of engaging China on the basis of mutual respect and mutual sensitivity also reflects his thinking.”

The EAM pointed out, “Looking back at Atalji’s life and legacy, there is no question that he was the transformational leader when it came to Indian foreign policy. He had an intuitive understanding that the post-Cold War world required India to drastically rework its relationships and interests. This vision led to a new beginning with the United States that has since been developed by successive Governments on both sides.”

 

...
Tags: a b vajpayee, external affairs minister s jaishankar, pokhran, nisha biswal, transformational leader
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sources in the TRS said that pressure was being exerted on the leadership to field a candidate from the Reddy community so as to give a tough fight to the Congress.

Son of late MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah likely TRS nominee in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

Rajinikanth (Photo: PTI/File)

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuations

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Christmas prayers (Photo credit: Twitter/@CMO Andhra Pradesh)

Government will go to Supreme Court on house sites, says CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

CM Jagan launches distribution of houses, house sites



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CM Jagan launches distribution of houses, house sites

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

COVID-19: Eight from UK test positive after arrival in India

Municipal workers in personal protective equipment look on as passengers from United Kingdom arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai (PTI)

Panchayat polls: Andhra Pradesh HC tells state and SEC to resolve issues amicably

A division bench of Justice AV Sesha Sai continued hearing a petition on Wednesday, which was filed by panchayat raj principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Representational Image)

Farmers’ unions to stage 24-hr relay hunger strike

Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, December 6 (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Telangana adds 635 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Students attend a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine training programme at the Apollo Medskills in Hyderabad on December 22, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham