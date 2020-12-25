Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2020 No Coronavirus strai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No Coronavirus strain cases in AP: Minister Srinivas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 25, 2020, 12:24 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2020, 12:24 am IST
Srinivas said that people should not be worried as no new Coronavirus strain cases has been found in the state
A health worker collects blood sample of a sanitation worker in Vijayawada. (Representational Image: PTI)
  A health worker collects blood sample of a sanitation worker in Vijayawada. (Representational Image: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said that there is no report of the Coronavirus second wave in Andhra Pradesh, and the government is taking precautionary measures following guidelines of the Centre to prevent spread of Covid-19. He said that recently a woman arrived in the state from Britain and her samples were sent for tests. Results of the test are awaited, on whether she was carrying the new mutant strain of the virus.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Srinivas said that people should not be worried as no new Coronavirus strain cases has been found in the state. He said that mother and son had landed in Delhi from the United Kingdom on the night of December 21. They were tested for Covid-19 at the IGI International Airport and the mother was found to be positive. He said that she was kept in the isolation ward in the government hospital at Rajamahendravaram and her condition is normal.

 

He stated that her samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology laboratory in Pune for tests to confirm if she was carrying the new strain. The results would come in two days, Srinivas said.

In New Delhi, the Union health and family welfare ministry on Thursday denied reports that a woman from Vijayawada who had returned from the United Kingdom was found to have been detected with the new mutated strain of COVID-19 virus circulating in the UK. The MoHFW said that all such news reports about her being positive to the mutated virus are “false” and “genome sequencing of the lady’s samples are yet to be done.”

 

Minister Srinivas said that all basic amenities would be developed in the government hospitals in the state to provide good services to the people. The minister conducted a review meeting on Nadu-Nedu works in GGH Srikakulam, Victoria Government Hospital at Visakhapatnam, and the government hospitals at Guntur, Kadapa and Kurnool.

He directed the officials to start the tender process for civil works for the modernisation of government hospitals under Nadu-Nedu. Srinivas said that he will inspect government hospitals and medical colleges in Tirupati, Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam in the first week of January.
 
Minister Srinivas stressed on the need to provide facilities to medical students according to the number of seats in the institutions. He directed that facilities for patients be improved on par with state hospitals. Medical and health department chief secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, principals of government medical colleges, superintendents of government hospitals and other officials participated in the review meeting.

 

...
Tags: health minister alla kali krishna srinivas, uk varient, covid-19 ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Telangana high court on Thursday ordered completion of the process for elections to the board of directors at the Mahesh Co-operative Bank Ltd (Representational image:DC)

Mahesh bank polls: Court asks Returning Officer to complete counting

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao(C). (DC Image: Pavan Kumar)

KCR plans big revamp at helms of party, government

Employees queue up to board a bus at the foothill of Tirumala on the opening day of the shrine post lockdown in Tirupati. (PTI)

Vaikunta dwara darshanam from today: TTD Chairman

The government as custodian of the lands would take back all the encroached land, Vijay Sai Reddy said. (Representational image)

Vijay Sai exposes TDP MLA’s land encroachments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Panchayat polls: Andhra Pradesh HC tells state and SEC to resolve issues amicably

A division bench of Justice AV Sesha Sai continued hearing a petition on Wednesday, which was filed by panchayat raj principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Representational Image)

Protesting farmers to write to British leaders to stop Johnson's Republic Day visit

Farmers take part in a demonstration to protest against the new agricultural laws in Mumbai on December 22, 2020. (AFP)

Karnataka withdraws night curfew order hours before it was to come into effect

The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 pm to 5 am starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday (Representational image: PTI)

COVID-19: Eight from UK test positive after arrival in India

Municipal workers in personal protective equipment look on as passengers from United Kingdom arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai (PTI)

Farmers’ unions to stage 24-hr relay hunger strike

Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, December 6 (PTI/Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham