Government will go to Supreme Court on house sites, says CM Jagan

Kadapa: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the state government will go to Supreme Court for getting vacated the stay in courts on distribution of house sites.

Speaking after participating in prayers at the CSI church in Pulivendula on occasion of Christmas, he said he is saddened that he is not able to distribute house sites in his own constituency Pulivendula. He said the land allotted for the houses belonged to AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. But someone has gone to court and got a stay on distribution of the land.

“We will go to Supreme Court to get this stay vacated. We believe that good work will surely be blessed by God and the verdict will come in favour of the government,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said, pointing out that every poor family needs a house site for building a house.

“Today is a good day. On one hand, it is Christmas. On the other, it is also Mukkoti Ekadashi. Yesterday, someone from Pulivendula went to court and got a stay on distribution of house sites. We will not back down anywhere in this matter and will not compromise,” the CM maintained.

Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Christmas prayers at the Pulivendula CSI Church along with his mother Vijayalaxmi, wife Bharathi and other family members. Later he went to the Kadapa airport and took a special flight for Rajahmundry.