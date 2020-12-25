Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2020 CM Jagan launches di ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan launches distribution of houses, house sites

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 25, 2020, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2020, 11:35 pm IST
The Chief Minister said that despite hurdles, 30.75 lakh houses and 2.62 lakh flats constructed by TIDCO are being distributed on this day
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

Kakinada: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asserted that his government is quite firm on providing house sites as well as houses to homeless in urban and rural areas to all eligible families without considering caste, religion or political affiliations.

The CM said that if there are eligible people who do not have a house site, they can still apply. House sites will be given to them within 90 days. He maintained that due to evil designs of the “yellow brigade” (Telugu Desam Party), the government is facing several legal hurdles. However, the government is trying to clear all such legal hurdles, he maintained.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy launched distribution of house sites to homeless poor in the state from Komaragiri village of U. Kothapalli mandal in East Godavari district on Friday. He observed that when the government wanted to give house sites to poor, “the faces of yellows turned red with anger” and they went to courts to stop distribution of house sites. He charged that the opposition party is unable to bear the fact that the ruling party is giving house sites to all the poor.

The Chief Minister said despite hurdles, 30.75 lakh houses and 2.62 lakh flats constructed by TIDCO are being distributed on this day. He said the government is spending Rs. 50,940 crore on 28.30 lakh houses. All such YSR Colonies will have YSR Janata Bazaar, park, primary and high schools, community hall, anganwadi and YSR clinic, among others.

 

The CM pointed out said that houses will be constructed by government and beneficiaries can opt for three choices. He said that the government will construct the houses collecting Re. 1 from each beneficiary. Each house will contain a bed room, living room, kitchen, hall, two fans, two tube lights, two LEDs and other facilities. Or, if the beneficiary wants to construct the house, the government will give all material as also labour charges. He also said the beneficiary can build the house and the government will give the amount in three phases.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the area of each house has been increased to 340 s ft. If the beneficiary wants to have a house more than 430 feet, the government will bear 50 percent of the house cost. He said that the market value of house sites, including houses, will be increased to Rs. 13 lakhs soon.
In Komaragiri layout, 16,000 beneficiaries are to be given house sites.

...
Tags: chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, houses to the poor
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Sources in the TRS said that pressure was being exerted on the leadership to field a candidate from the Reddy community so as to give a tough fight to the Congress.

Son of late MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah likely TRS nominee in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

Rajinikanth (Photo: PTI/File)

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuations

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during A.B. Vajpayee Memorial Lecture (Photo credit: Twitter)

Pokhran nuclear tests Vajpayee’s ‘most enduring contribution', says Jaishankar

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Christmas prayers (Photo credit: Twitter/@CMO Andhra Pradesh)

Government will go to Supreme Court on house sites, says CM Jagan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: Eight from UK test positive after arrival in India

Municipal workers in personal protective equipment look on as passengers from United Kingdom arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai (PTI)

Panchayat polls: Andhra Pradesh HC tells state and SEC to resolve issues amicably

A division bench of Justice AV Sesha Sai continued hearing a petition on Wednesday, which was filed by panchayat raj principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Representational Image)

Pokhran nuclear tests Vajpayee’s ‘most enduring contribution', says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during A.B. Vajpayee Memorial Lecture (Photo credit: Twitter)

Farmers’ unions to stage 24-hr relay hunger strike

Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, December 6 (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Telangana adds 635 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Students attend a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine training programme at the Apollo Medskills in Hyderabad on December 22, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham