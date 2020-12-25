CM Jagan launches distribution of houses, house sites

Kakinada: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asserted that his government is quite firm on providing house sites as well as houses to homeless in urban and rural areas to all eligible families without considering caste, religion or political affiliations.

The CM said that if there are eligible people who do not have a house site, they can still apply. House sites will be given to them within 90 days. He maintained that due to evil designs of the “yellow brigade” (Telugu Desam Party), the government is facing several legal hurdles. However, the government is trying to clear all such legal hurdles, he maintained.

Jagan Mohan Reddy launched distribution of house sites to homeless poor in the state from Komaragiri village of U. Kothapalli mandal in East Godavari district on Friday. He observed that when the government wanted to give house sites to poor, “the faces of yellows turned red with anger” and they went to courts to stop distribution of house sites. He charged that the opposition party is unable to bear the fact that the ruling party is giving house sites to all the poor.

The Chief Minister said despite hurdles, 30.75 lakh houses and 2.62 lakh flats constructed by TIDCO are being distributed on this day. He said the government is spending Rs. 50,940 crore on 28.30 lakh houses. All such YSR Colonies will have YSR Janata Bazaar, park, primary and high schools, community hall, anganwadi and YSR clinic, among others.

The CM pointed out said that houses will be constructed by government and beneficiaries can opt for three choices. He said that the government will construct the houses collecting Re. 1 from each beneficiary. Each house will contain a bed room, living room, kitchen, hall, two fans, two tube lights, two LEDs and other facilities. Or, if the beneficiary wants to construct the house, the government will give all material as also labour charges. He also said the beneficiary can build the house and the government will give the amount in three phases.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the area of each house has been increased to 340 s ft. If the beneficiary wants to have a house more than 430 feet, the government will bear 50 percent of the house cost. He said that the market value of house sites, including houses, will be increased to Rs. 13 lakhs soon.

In Komaragiri layout, 16,000 beneficiaries are to be given house sites.