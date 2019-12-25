Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2019 'Sharad Pawar t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Sharad Pawar taught us…': Uddhav's dig at former ally BJP, Fadnavis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 25, 2019, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 3:59 pm IST
Earlier, Fadnavis said that the BJP was the single largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday took a dig at Devendra Fadnavis over his statement that the BJP was the single largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute, Thackeray said: “Sharad Pawar has taught us how to raise farm productivity and also how to form a government with less member of MLAs in the legislative Assembly."

 

Thackeray also assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state. The statement came a day after the Shiv Sena-led government formally approved a loan waiver scheme under which short-term crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh taken by farmers between April 1, 2015-March 31, 2019, would be written off.

Under the scheme, short-term restructured crop loan arrears up to September 30, 2019, would also be waived.

"We have waived loans worth Rs 2 lakh (per farmer) as immediate relief to cultivators. But we will also make sure that their entire (crop) loan is waived," Thackeray said.

The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 Assembly polls together, but their alliance collapsed after the latter walked out and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP.

The three parties then formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November-end. Sharad Pawar, a veteran Maharashtra leader known to specialise in coalitions, acted as the go-between when the Congress struggled with the idea of joining hands with the ideologically opposite Sena.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray, shiv sena, ncp, congress, devendra fadnavis, bjp


Latest From Nation

The AIMIM MP said that during the course of the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister had agreed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the Constitution and that is why his party TRS had opposed it in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

No difference between NPR and NRC, Shah misleading country: Asaduddin Owaisi

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future. (Photo: File)

Pay dues immediately, allow to quit without notice period: Air India pilots to Govt

(Photo: ANI)

‘People should introspect what is right’: PM Modi on CAA protests in UP

Debosmita Choudhury, who identified herself as a student of the arts department, said she chose to “dump” the CAA document at the podium where the vice-chancellor, Pro-VC and registrar were seated, as it made bonafide citizens prove their nationality. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Jadavpur University student shreds copy of CAA at convocation ceremony



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Days after UP CM's remark, 28 people asked to pay Rs 14L for clash damages

Last Saturday, Rampur was among the Uttar Pradesh towns where violence broke out. (Photo: File)

2 killed in Mangaluru CAA protest, Yeddy says compensation after probe

Tibetans retain power of truth, China exercises power of guns: Dalai Lama

The spiritual leader also stressed that as human being everybody should take a resolution to be happy and content and lead peaceful lives. (Photo: File)

CBI to probe into Yamuna Expressway scam; books Ex-CEO, 20 others

(Representational Image)

Tendulkar loses security cover, Aaditya Thackeray gets an upgrade to 'Z'

According to the Mumbai Police, being a former parliamentarian, Tendulkar will continue to be guarded by the security personnel. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham